Star Roo set for a delayed start to the season after shoulder surgery

Yackandandah star Ben McIntosh faces a race against time to be fit for the start of the season.
He is set to have surgery on Thursday to remove plates from his shoulder after he was required to undergo a shoulder reconstruction from injuries he suffered during last year's preliminary final.
McIntosh was knocked unconscious after receiving a late bump from young Swans defender Fin Lappin in a marking contest shortly before half-time during the cut-throat final.
The Roos skipper left the field on a stretcher and was taken to hospital by ambulance after also receiving a busted shoulder after landing heavily in the incident.
McIntosh said he was unlikely to be ready for the Roos' season opener against Kiewa-Sandy Creek under lights with the fast approaching season just 68 days away.
"I'm getting the plates removed from my shoulder on Thursday," McIntosh said.
"I think there are at least three plates, maybe four.
"I can't wait to get it done because my shoulder is as lumpy as and I still can't lift my arm above my head which is what the plates are designed to do.
"Hopefully the plates have helped the injury mend properly and I just can't do anything drastic for the next eight weeks.
"Once it fully heals, it will supposedly be stronger than my other shoulder.
"But training-wise, I can't do any physical contact for eight weeks but I can still do all the running drills.
"My advice from the surgeon has been if you don't need to do it, don't do it.
"So I won't be trying to rush back until it's ready and I've more or less conceded that I will probably miss the first few rounds."
McIntosh has stamped himself as one of the premier midfielders in the competition over the past two seasons.
The former Murray Bushranger has won the Roos' past two best and fairest awards.
The Roos made finals last year for the first time since 2010 and advanced all the way to the preliminary final before being eliminated by eventual premier Chiltern.
They are expected to remain a genuine flag threat this season after adding further depth to the list and keeping departures to a minimum.
The Roos have signed former Barnawartha coach Mitch Exton, welcomed back former junior Cam Newbold and also added young defender Jordan Eaton from Beechworth.
The Roos will have a slightly different coaching arrangement this season with Justin Maybury joining Darren Holmes as co-coach.
Maybury is a former junior who played more than 120 senior matches at Butson Park before retiring.
McIntosh couldn't resist taking a cheeky swipe at Holmes.
"Justin has done a good job over the pre-season so far and helping 'Homer'," he said.
"Homer is right into his fishing at the moment so Justin has been taking most of the pre-season.
"Personally I didn't think 'Homer' would have the patience to make a good fisherman but apparently he has, which surprised me."
