After 13 years in refugee camp, dad and kids rapt to be Australians

A REFUGEE is rapt to have Australian citizenship after five years, contrasting it with the 500 years his minority ethnic group has been denied that status in his African homeland.
Moise Nzovu and his children, Innocent, David, Deborah and Dorcas, were naturalised on Monday January 29 at a citizenship ceremony conducted by Albury council and mayor Kylie King.
There were 18 men and women from nine countries who took the citizenship pledge at the ceremony which was transferred from January 26 as part of the council's new approach to Australia Day events.
Mr Nzovu came to Australia in 2019 after having spent 13 years in a refugee camp in Burundi as a result of being forced to flee the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"It is a great privilege to be an Australian citizen," Mr Nzovu said after his naturalisation.
"I really do value it, because as Banyamulenge we've lived in Congo for more than 500 years but even now they're saying we're not citizens, that is a problem even now and that's why we left the country.
"In five years the Australian government has given me respect and given me that opportunity to be a citizen."
Mr Nzovu first settled in Wollongong in 2019 and then moved to Lavington in 2021, finding the Border a much welcoming and quiet area.
Having toiled at the Staughton Group's Howlong pet food factory he was able to buy a four-bedroom home and now works in the disability sector after qualifying via Wodonga TAFE.
Mr Nzovu is also a pastor and president of the Banyamulenge Congolese Community of Australia.
He hopes his wife Aimee Nyabeza Igiraneza will obtain her citizenship later this year.
Others to be conferred with citizenship with connections to Congo and Burundi were Esperance Nkuminziza, Richard Niyukuri, Prince Mvuka, Victor Shimimana, Rukumbuzi Kagame and Esperance Sifa Mugomoka.
The remaining new Australians were Sawai Cuffe (Thailand), Tony DuBose (US), Muhammad Luqman Mansha (Pakistan), Man Rai (Bhutan), Chris Towner (Britain), Huy Quoc Tran (Vietnam) and Sahijadi Bibi Umarji (Fiji).
Councillor David Thurley hosted the event, with deputy mayor Steve Bowen and councillors Daryl Betteridge and Jess Kellahan also on stage for the occasion.
