'I can't listen to these lies': Alleged attacker storms back to police cells

A Beechworth resident accused of making threats to a man while on bail over an alleged attack on the victim has made the unique decision to storm out of his bail hearing.
Ben Hill, 61, was rearrested after allegedly breaching his bail by screaming and swearing at the victim, including making threats to kill.
The Wodonga court on Monday, January 29, heard Hill had been bailed after allegedly telling the victim on December 9 last year "I'll f---en kill ya".
The pair camped near each other along Hodgson Creek and had been close, but had a falling out.
It's alleged he eye gouged his former friend, punched him and tried to bite him, then threatened another man when he tried to intervene.
Hill says the victim had come at him with a shovel.
He was bailed, but was again arrested after allegedly approaching the man several times against his bail conditions.
The victim told police Hill, who has a long white beard, drove his blue Hyundai near him in the town's supermarket car park.
It's alleged he said "you're a weak c---, you're a f---en paedophile, I'll f----en kill you" about 1.15pm on January 21.
He was again arrested, and sought bail on Monday.
"The victim states he's extremely distressed ... and he states that he's in fear for his life," Leading Senior Constable Chris Atwell said in opposing his release.
The 61-year-old asked "why isn't my story being told" from the dock.
The court heard there were concerns the pair would cross paths given it's only a small town if Hill was again bailed.
Police raised concerns he would reoffend and had expressed a desire to return to the campsite where the alleged assault had occurred.
While Leading Senior Constable Atwell was giving evidence, a custody officer noted Hill no longer wanted to take part in the bail application and wanted to go back to his cell.
"I can't listen to these lies any more your honour," he said before walking out.
Lawyer Marcel White said he would withdraw the bail application "against my wishes" and asked it be noted bail hadn't been sought.
The matter will return to court on February 20.
