The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I can't listen to these lies': Alleged attacker storms back to police cells

Updated January 30 2024 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hill, 61, stormed back to the Wodonga police station cells after becoming angry during his bail application on Monday. File photo
Ben Hill, 61, stormed back to the Wodonga police station cells after becoming angry during his bail application on Monday. File photo

A Beechworth resident accused of making threats to a man while on bail over an alleged attack on the victim has made the unique decision to storm out of his bail hearing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.