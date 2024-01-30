Matt Jaensch outlines how he's a different bowler to when he was a young quick

Belvoir veteran Matt Jaensch broke his own club record in last Saturday's win over Wodonga.
The right-armer claimed 7-20, bettering his 7-22 against North Albury in December, 2021.
He now owns the top four figures since the Eagles joined Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial in 2007-2008 from Wodonga and District.
"I didn't even know I had broken the record until I was told the next day," he admitted.
Wodonga was also on the receiving end of Jaensch's miserly spell in the 2015-16 grand final where he claimed 6-44 from 33 overs.
He will turn 39 during the finals in March.
"I think you just get smarter, I certainly don't have the pace that I used to have, but once you get to my age you know what works and you know what doesn't, although it obviously doesn't work every week," he explained.
"If I can just play my role for the team, if that means I'm bowling eight overs for 20 runs and taking no wickets, well, fantastic, on the weekend it was my turn where I got some wickets."
Jaensch's haul has catapulted him to 11th on the wicket-takers this season, an outstanding effort given he's missed four matches with work commitments.
He has 23 scalps at 8.52.
Only Corowa's Jarryd Hatton (35 at 7.49) has a better average in the top 20, while Jaensch's economy rate of 2.5 is the best in that range.
"I am pretty tight when I bowl and it's something I'm proud of, when I had more pace, I never used to bowl like that, I was erratic, I just tried to get wickets every ball," he offered.
"I got hit for 12 in one over on the weekend and I was absolutely furious, I was filthy."
But Jaensch showed his ability to bounce back by then taking 5-1.
"He's pretty harsh on himself and can beat himself up, but not as often as you might think, given he doesn't do a lot wrong on the field," captain Drew Cameron said.
The Eagles have bolted to a 21-point lead with only five rounds remaining, so it will take a monumental collapse to lose the minor premiership and double chance.
"We've got bigger fish to fry than breaking a wicket record this year, that's for sure, and it means absolutely nothing to play well during the season if we don't play this way in March," Jaensch revealed.
