Hang on, what price is it? Motorists puzzled over conflicting fuel prices

Motorists were left bewildered and angry after seeing fuel advertised on a petrol station for one price, only to find it marked as more expensive at the bowser.
Verily Slatter said she believed the station operator was "doing a dodgy" when the price at the fuel pump at the 7-Eleven Mobil on Anzac Parade was $1.80.9 a litre, a mark up from the advertised price of $1.77.9.
"The 7-Eleven on Anzac parade is doing a dodgy on us," the Yackandandah resident said. "They're saying it's $1.77.9 but then charging $1.80.9."
She said many had questioned the attendant. "He said he can't do anything about it ... (it's a) pretty poor effort from a big company."
Ms Slatter came across the anomaly at 6pm on Monday, January 29. When she posted a picture on social media pointing out the price difference, the post attracted 45 comments.
One said: "One of the petrol stations out in Lavington was doing that as well. Haven't been back. I think if enough people name and shame them, then with the amount of competition in the area they will be forced to do the right thing."
Another posted: "The dude behind the counter couldn't do anything about it. I don't have a problem with him, he's just trying to do his job. But it's an absolutely appalling effort from such a big company. Flat out false advertising."
When The Border Mail visited the station at 10am on Tuesday, January 30, the price on the footpath sign - $1.80.9 - matched that of the petrol bowser.
A 7-Eleven spokesman said the matter was being investigated.
