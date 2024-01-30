'It's going to be ugly': Fears for golf club's future after merger called off

THE Howlong Golf Resort is facing a battle for survival now that a merger plan with Club Corowa has collapsed, a former board member says.
David Longley expressed sorrow that the board of Club Corowa opted not to continue pursuing a union with the golf hub, citing "political risk" for its decision.
"I was very disappointed, Corowa had a put a lot of effort into it to try and get it over the line," Mr Longley said.
"To me it was a no-brainer, they had the cash to do what's needed over here and they would have brought a fair bit of expertise to the table."
Mr Longley said there would now need to be a major shake-up in the operation of the golf resort.
"It's going to be ugly because they're not going to survive under the current format," he said.
"There's no way they can generate enough cash and whoever's on the board is going to have to make some hard decisions.
"The overheads are very high, the clubhouse is in disrepair and you look around the club, it needs hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars."
Mr Longley said he was contemplating standing for the board at the club's annual meeting, slated for April, adding he would not be seeking re-election as a Federation councillor at the local government election in September, which would free up his time.
Howlong president Mark Sarau said he would be retiring from the board and he expected others also will not re-nominate.
However, he noted it was the first time for several years that the board membership would remain intact between annual meetings, allowing for some stability.
"It's a tough gig," Mr Sarau said of the presidency.
"When people vote for the new president in April, hopefully it's someone who's got more experience than me.
"To be brutally honest with you, I underestimated the magnitude of the role, it's an extremely complex role because you're governed by constitutional by-laws and you're dealing with three different sporting bodies and with golf you've got layers with men's, women's, and juniors."
Howlong's immediate priority is appointing a new general manager, with that position having been left vacant for months on the basis a merger would occur.
Mr Sarau said an external recruitment company would assist with the process and he hoped the successful applicant would be in place by March.
Club Corowa chief executive Peter Norris said his organisation was "happy to walk away", given the parochialism that bubbled away as the deal was being contemplated.
"There was probably just a bit of a misunderstanding that Howlong members are losing everything, whereas in actual fact the members of the Corowa club own Corowa and the members of Howlong own Howlong and if they came together you've got a broader base," Mr Norris said.
Despite the tensions around the issue and having reclassified the matter from medium to high risk because of financial, political and legislative aspects, Mr Norris feels a merger had majority support.
"Even now if we took it to a vote it would get over the line but obviously with any hospitality business it's never been harder than it is at the moment and to get it (Howlong) to be sustainable enough it would take two years of massive effort," he said.
"But that's almost impossible if we get misinformed people coming from the sidelines trying to do undo everything we're doing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.