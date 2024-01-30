The Border Mail
'It's going to be ugly': Fears for golf club's future after merger called off

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
January 30 2024 - 6:00pm
The Howlong golf course clubhouse, which requires significant work on it, according to member and former board representative David Longley.
THE Howlong Golf Resort is facing a battle for survival now that a merger plan with Club Corowa has collapsed, a former board member says.

