'Why aren't we doing this': Barbecue guru shares best tips on all things heat and meat

AUSTRALIA'S barbecue guru Grant Neal discovered the art of grilling almost by accident when working in the US.
Based at Atlanta, Georgia, for Microsoft, Neal said he noticed how the locals would gravitate to these small and humble houses serving barbecued meats and vegetable dishes.
"I too was drawn to them like a moth to a flame!" he said.
"There were these guys in bib and brace overalls talking slowly and serving the most intensely flavoured, slow-cooked meats, delicious vegetable dishes and apple sauce glazed ribs.
"I thought why aren't we doing this at home?"
Raised in South Australia, Neal said his parents didn't have much of a barbecue pedigree.
However, he said his mum was a good country cook.
"Dad used to burn the snags and stick the teriyaki chicken to the grill plate," Neal said.
"The barbecue itself used to look like a weird globe sitting in the back yard."
Having educated himself on the art of barbecue, Neal was now an Australasian BBQ Pitmaster and BBQ Personality of the Year.
Neal said barbecuing was simply "all about heat and the meat".
"It's important to choose the best quality meat that your budget can afford," he said.
"Go to your local butcher; stay local and get great produce.
"Start with simple meats like chicken wings, they're cheap, easy and fun. Don't go straight for the brisket.
"Then choose the most appropriate thing to cook on; barbecues used to be a hot grill plate, now there's direct grilling, indirect grilling and smokers. Then manage the heat well."
An author of five best-selling cook books, Neal would be on deck for the barbecue food festival, Urana Flame N Feast, on Saturday, February 3.
He would present cooking demonstrations, showcasing the best Riverina produce.
"I'll be using lamb and I've been told yam daisy is local to the area; that's the thing I need to find," he said.
"The locals will also have an opportunity to share their produce and sweets and that's a big deal for me."
People are invited to enter two categories for a chance to win prizes:
Having claimed World Championship Cheesecake at the prestigious "The Jack" in Lynchburg, Tennessee, pre-global pandemic, Neal said he had a soft spot for desserts.
"Flame N Fest is in the country so I know there's going to be some crazy, good cooks," Neal said.
For more information or to register an entry email prue@thebraveryishere.com.
Flame N Feast will offer food, a licensed bar, live music, free rides, face painting and market stalls.
It runs at Urana Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Federation Way, on Saturday, February 3, from 4pm to 8pm.
Cooking demonstrations run from 5pm with competition winners announced at 6.30pm.
Entry is free.
