Cost of living a factor for less Border births, boom predicted in 2024

Financial pressures and more freedom of movement after COVID lockdowns has contributed to the second lowest number of babies born on the Border in 14 years.
Data provided by Albury Wodonga Health revealed there was 1585 births at the Wodonga maternity ward in 2023, 35 less than the previous year.
Out of the 1585 delivered, 812 were male and 773 were female, with 25 sets of twins among them.
Albury Wodonga Health director of midwifery and nursing, women's and children's services Julie Wright said cost of living was likely a factor.
"We've had financial pressures with increasing interest rates. You can almost see that direct effect when interest rates started going up at the end of 2022 and it's continued throughout last year," she said.
"Interestingly, come March this year we've got big bookings. People might put a baby off for six months, 12 months or 18 months, but if they're in their 30s they're not going to put off much longer because they're not getting any younger.
"I also think part of it is off the back of COVID. If you think about last year, it was the first year people could freely travel.
"January has been fairly flat, February is average, but we've already got 152 women booked in for March and we'll probably see more than that. It's a bit like the stock market.
"The population hasn't gone away, I just think that people may have postponed having that baby."
Despite an overall drop in 2023, Ms Wright said there was an uptick in births in outlying areas around Albury and Wodonga.
"We usually find we'll have a dozen to 14 per year in places such as Leneva, Corowa, Howlong and parts of the Indigo Valley, but we've got 27 to 30 in those areas," she said.
The year for most deliveries in the past decade was 2015 with 1762 babies born, with 2023 more than four per cent below the 14-year average of 1654.
September was the busiest month in the maternity ward with 148 babies born, while August had the least with 120, which included two sets on twins.
The largest baby born was 5180 grams and the smallest just 700 grams, noting a gestation period of 25 weeks.
To 12pm on Tuesday, January 30, 115 babies had been delivered in 2024 by Albury Wodonga Health.
