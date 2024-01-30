The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Updated

Hefty fine after worker's arm pinned and burnt in machine at North East factory

Updated January 30 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 11:30am
The Smipack machine, used to shrink wrap plastic onto wood panels, in which the man's hand was pinned and burnt. Picture supplied
A disability support provider has been fined $25,000 after a worker's hand was burnt and his wrist fractured by a machine after a safety component was removed.

