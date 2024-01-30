Hefty fine after worker's arm pinned and burnt in machine at North East factory

A disability support provider has been fined $25,000 after a worker's hand was burnt and his wrist fractured by a machine after a safety component was removed.
The equipment, which was used to shrink wrap plastic over wood panels, used a hotel metal bar set to 160 degrees.
The worker had to move plastic film that was incorrectly aligned on the morning of November 29, 2021.
He reached in and believes a sensor was triggered, raising the hot bar and pinning his hand.
The man's hand was stuck for about six minutes and he described the equipment as being "very hot".
The man fractured his wrist and required skin grafts for burns.
He didn't return to work until January 17.
The company admitted to a workplace safety offence in court and was sentenced on Tuesday, January 30.
Magistrate Amina Bhai said disconnecting the safety feature was a significant departure from the safety measures required.
"In my view the potential consequences of the risk are considerable," she said.
Lawyers for Merriwa previously sought in Wangaratta court that a conviction not be imposed, given the impact it could have on employees and the company.
"I am not recording a conviction given Merriwa's good past record," Ms Bhai said.
The company must pay a fine of $25,000 with costs of $4132.
A spokesman for the company said a lapse in procedures had led to the incident.
"We take full responsibility for this incident and have put additional safety measures in place," the spokesman said following Tuesday's court outcome.
"We continue to be committed to creating a safe environment for our all our staff members.
"We are pleased that the court has considered our history of having no prior offences, our high level of safety standards currently in place and the remedial actions put in place since this incident."
