12th recent car fire on Border, grass also catches alight at Leneva

A vehicle fire in Leneva has taken the total number of cars torched on the Border since earlier this month to a dozen.
A grey 2007 model Ford Territory was driven to Martins Road at Leneva, near Baranduda Boulevard, and set on fire about 5.20am on Tuesday.
The SUV was located near a fence in grass and near trees, and was destroyed during the January 30 blaze.
The flames spread to the grass and scrub, with multiple CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria units in attendance.
"A car and nearby grass were on fire," a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said.
"Firefighters extinguished the blaze and brought the situation under control."
The blaze was only a short distance from the scene of a 2020 fire that burnt an abandoned home and threatened other houses.
Wodonga detectives are investigating Tuesday's incident.
Police are investigating if the car was stolen.
The fire was the 12th on the Border since January 5.
The Ford was gutted, and a Ford had been gutted on Pearsall Street at Lavington earlier in the week.
Other fires have occurred near the Albury war monument, outside a White Box Rise home, outside a burnt out Wodonga home, near Wodonga Creek, at Splitters Creek, and in grass at South Albury.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
