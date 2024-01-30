The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

12th recent car fire on Border, grass also catches alight at Leneva

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated January 30 2024 - 12:06pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A vehicle fire in Leneva has taken the total number of cars torched on the Border since earlier this month to a dozen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.