The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Chef horrified to see herb garden poisoned after council footpath spraying

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
February 1 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley McDonald at the dead herb garden on the edge of his Wood Street, Beechworth property. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Riley McDonald at the dead herb garden on the edge of his Wood Street, Beechworth property. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A Beechworth chef says a food garden at the foot of his property has been poisoned by chemicals sprayed during a council weed control exercise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.