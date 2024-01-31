Chef horrified to see herb garden poisoned after council footpath spraying

A Beechworth chef says a food garden at the foot of his property has been poisoned by chemicals sprayed during a council weed control exercise.
Wood Street landowner Riley McDonald said he was dismayed to see the plants withering and dying after the council sprayed glyphosate to kill weeds on the footpath late last week.
Mr McDonald said the poisoning of the previously edible plants "was bad enough" but he fears run-off from the chemicals could contaminate nearby Spring Creek where people often fish.
"The natural spring garden at the bottom of our driveway has been poisoned," Mr McDonald said. "The edges of the road have obviously been sprayed, but it seems whoever sprayed it also targeted the food garden.
"Perhaps they consider watercress and mint to be weeds. The garden is not technically on our property, it's a natural spring-fed area that feeds into the gorge.
"We grow all sorts of food in there and our neighbours help themselves too. It's not growing out onto the road. We'd rather not have it (chemical spraying) done at our place. I certainly wouldn't eat anything out of there again."
Mr McDonald said the garden was naturally watered by a spring that ran through his property, then down through other properties to end up in Spring Creek.
"Destroying the gardens was the insult to the injury, but the real injury is the widespread use of glyphosate that's pouring into the waterways," he said.
Mr McDonald said he understood the herbicide was a legal product in Australia, but questioned why it was banned in other countries "if it really was completely safe".
Chemical giant Bayer has said that decades of studies had shown Roundup weedkiller and its active ingredient, glyphosate, to be safe for human use.
Colombia announced in 2015 it would stop the use of glyphosate due to concerns about human toxicity of the chemical. In 2019, Austria also banned glyphosate and in the same year Germany's environment ministry said a ban on the herbicide would be in place from the end of 2023.
Indigo Shire Council said it used spot spray application of a "registered herbicide in accordance with the product label".
"Council is responsible for controlling weeds and pest animals on property it owns and manages, including council-managed roadsides and reserves," it stated on its website.
"We undertake an annual roadside weed control program which covers our 1300-kilometre road network and focuses on regionally prohibited, regionally controlled and restricted weeds."
A council spokesperson told The Border Mail the office had not received complaints from the public about the use of herbicides to control roadside weeds.
The spokesperson quoted the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority: "Glyphosate has been registered for use in Australia for over 40 years. There are now around 500 glyphosate products registered by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).
"The APVMA assesses the safety of glyphosate products, and registered products are considered safe to use when the instructions on the label are followed.
"Glyphosate has also been assessed by other government regulators and independent scientists around the world. These assessments consistently found that glyphosate has low toxicity for humans, animals, fish, insects (including bees) and other invertebrates."
