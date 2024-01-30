'It's certainly overdue': Blowtorch to be put on councils' financial framework

An independent inquiry into the funding model of NSW councils has been widely welcomed, with one Border mayor saying "it's certainly overdue".
NSW Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig announced on Tuesday, January 30, that the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal would review the financial template of councils, following widespread concerns about their balance sheets.
"With the cost of delivering core services to communities rising, it's critically important councils are financially sustainable, but that needs to be balanced with the impact on tightening household budgets," the Labor MP said.
"That's why we've asked IPART to make recommendations about whether the current financial model of councils enables long-term financial sustainability and whether councils have the financial capacity and mechanisms needed to deliver budget improvements."
Mayors of those two councils and Albury told The Border Mail they planned to put a submission to the IPART inquiry which will feature public hearings and is expected to report to the government in the first three months of 2025.
Federation mayor Pat Bourke welcomed the review.
"It's certainly overdue," Cr Bourke said.
"Our share of the tax dollar in local government has gone from 1.2 per cent to 0.5 per cent in recent years and the cost shifting from governments to councils is a massive cost to council."
Albury mayor Kylie King said her city welcomed the opportunity to have a say and she noted it was not only rural councils facing financial problems.
"I've certainly been in the room with lots of mayors from NSW regional cities that have concerns," Cr King said.
"The mayor of Tamworth has had a real issue with cost shifting and had to prepare ratepayers for a special rate variation and Bathurst have been in a similar situation.
"It's not just the domain of rural and regional councils, even Albury has to be mindful of costs and sustainability."
Both Albury MP Justin Clancy and Greens MLC Amanda Cohn, who is her party's local government spokeswoman, embraced the IPART probe.
"It's important to ensure our local governments, our councils, do have financial security and stability and I certainly welcome the IPART review and will be looking closely at the terms of reference to make sure they capture the areas of study that need to be reviewed," Mr Clancy said.
Dr Cohn said: "The IPART inquiry is timely because councils around NSW are being set up to fail financially by being responsible for more and more work on behalf of their communities without the resourcing to match.
"There's a big risk that councils being forced to cut expenditure will mean communities could lose essential local services.
"It's especially tough for rural councils that don't have the opportunities to raise revenue that metropolitan councils do."
That follows Mr Hoenig saying he did not have lawful power to ratify a council split, despite his Liberal predecessor Wendy Tuckerman giving permission for the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council to deamalgamate before the 2023 NSW election.
Dr Cohn said legislation "could pass Parliament as early as March if MPs stand up for local communities by supporting the deamalgamation bill that I've introduced".
Cr Bourke said he hoped legislation would also allow for greater representation from the northern end of his council area into the future.
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey, whose council is pursuing a break-up and return to Tumbarumba and Tumut shires, said he believes there is more than legalities at play when it comes to approval for a demerger.
"Where there's a will there's a way, so I don't think the legal situation is one that can't be addressed," Cr Chaffey said.
"I think one it's more the cost and two there's a reticence there and a concern that in a demerger situation the councils have to substantiate the fact they will be viable into the future."
Snowy Valleys is waiting to be told by the Local Government Boundaries Commission whether it will hold hearings into a demerger.
He said since then circumstances had not largely changed but the financially sustainability of the council had become worse with special rate variations needed to prop up the municipality.
