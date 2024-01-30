Ovens and Murray makes a call on its senior football coach

The Ovens and Murray Football League has retained the status quo as it looks to extend its winning run over Goulburn Valley at interleague level.
Damian Sexton has been reappointed for a third successive year of the senior football team.
"Damian Sexton has a proven record over the past two years and his passion for interleague football has not diminished off the back of two winning campaigns," O and M chairperson David Sinclair said.
"He has shown on every occasion his ability to create a program that encourages individuals to immerse themselves into the representative environment, with the aim they return to their clubs better for the experience."
The fierce rivals have been leading the charge at representative level since the country championships were disbanded.
Since COVID, the O and M and GV has met twice, with Sexton guiding his team to successive wins.
Last year's match was a thriller after the GV chased down a 34-point quarter-time deficit, only to fall late.
Wangaratta Rovers' Dylan Stone kicked a goal with 20 seconds left to seal a seven-point win in front of a strong crowd at Albury Sportsground.
The GV hasn't beaten the O and M since 2010, although the pair hasn't met every year since.
The GV will host this year's game on Saturday, May 25.
Meanwhile, Ben Talarico has been promoted to under 18 coach after serving under coach Tom McGrath, who's stepped down after two winning campaigns.
"Ben has an obvious passion for developing underage players at both interleague and club level, where he has had a successful stint coaching Wangaratta Rovers thirds and is now onboard at Corowa Rutherglen as a senior assistant and thirds co-coach," Sinclair said.
The O and M has also confirmed Jodie House will continue in her role as 17 & Under netball coach, with further announcements regarding the O&M interleague Open and 15 & Under netball coaching positions to follow.
