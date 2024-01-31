Border welcomes Asian eatery dedicated to poke bowls and sushi rolls

An Asian fusion eatery specialising in poke bowls has opened in Wodonga.
Bowl and Roll, located in the Mann Central shopping complex behind Burger Urge on Elgin Boulevard, features predominantly Japanese, Chinese and Vietnamese dishes.
Poke bowls, originally from Hawaii, are made up of a protein such as sliced chicken or fish, rice, and often a mix of vegetables and sauces.
Bowl and Roll has six different poke bowls on its menu, with fried salmon and crispy chicken among the favourites, four vermicelli noodle bowls and five hot steamed rice options.
The store also sells a variety of sushi and rice paper rolls, as well as takoyaki (grilled octopus) and okonomiyaki (savoury Japanese pancakes).
Owner Tim Wong said it would provide a different food option for the Wodonga community.
"Poke bowls are very popular in Melbourne and Sydney, but there's not many options like this in this area," he said.
"The fried salmon and crispy chicken poke bowls are the top sellers. We may look to offer custom bowls in future."
Mr Wong moved to the Border from Melbourne in 2019 where he had experience as a chef in Malaysian, Vietnamese, Japanese and Chinese restaurants.
"We love this area and its people, so we decided to start a shop," he said.
The fit-out of the store started in September 2023 and took around four months to complete.
"There was a little bit of a delay waiting for builders and some of the machinery, but it's great to be open," Mr Wong said.
"Many people like our colours in the store. They've asked me what inspired the green and pink colours and the idea was for it to look like avocado and salmon."
Bowl and Roll is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
Mr Wong said he would consider extending hours to a dinner service and opening on Sundays if demand increased.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.