Puppy thief admits to his crime, but sentence delayed as he does drug rehab

Young Albury crook Kyle Anthony Crighton walked into a Sydney pet store and headed straight for a glassed pen where a $6995 French bulldog pup was on display.
His brother Jake Crighton also approached the pen, crouching down when he got closer in a way that suggested to staff he was playing with the eight-week-old dog.
Close-circuit television captured every moment, as it had when the pair and their older brother Brayden drove their Ford Territory SUV into the Westfield Eastgardens car park.
While Kyle, 20, and Jake, then 23, were inside The Pet Shop, Brayden, 32, was captured looking through the shopfront window - towards his brothers and the dog.
Albury Local Court has been told, on Kyle Crighton pleading guilty to charges laid as a result of his actions back on July 3, 2023, that the two female staff members watched as the younger brothers chatted.
One of them approached them, so the brothers asked if they could hold the dog.
She allowed Kyle to do so, then as she made sure the other dogs in the pen were secured the pair walked out of the shop without any attempt to pay for the pup.
Once they left the shopping centre, police have told magistrate Sally McLaughlin, CCTV again had them under surveillance, capturing the pair running towards their vehicle.
The woman who had tried to assist them in the pet shop took chase, but the three brothers drove off - not, though, before she got the SUV's registration details.
She gave this information to police, who were also promptly provided with the CCTV footage that clearly identified the trio.
Crighton, appearing via a video link to Junee jail, where he has been held bail refused since his arrest at a Kiewa Street unit on July 17, has made admissions this week to his role in the theft.
Initially he pleaded not guilty, though the court was told on previous occasions that negotiations were continuing with police to have the matter resolved.
Crighton pleaded guilty to charges of steal dog, dishonestly obtaining property by deception and to smoking in a non-smoking area, after police withdrew a charge of larceny.
He was set to be sentenced on several unrelated charge sequences this week, but those matters and the charges laid over the dog will now be finalised on February 27.
Ms McLaughlin further adjourned the sentence hearing after Crighton made a successful application for bail, through defence lawyer Rohan Harrison.
But Crighton has not been released as his bail was conditional that he instead enter the drug and alcohol rehabilitation Balund-a Program at Tabulam, in far north-eastern NSW.
This is an Indigenous, diversion program for offenders over 18 that combines cultural programs with ones that address issues involving addiction.
Crighton will be taken into the custody of the program once his current parole period expires in coming weeks.
The dog matter initially was meant to be heard before Waverley Local Court in Sydney, but was transferred to Albury when the police facts of the case were resolved.
Crighton previously admitted to stealing two pairs of sunglasses during the same visit to Sydney, as well as to several unrelated second offence charges of driving while disqualified and to breaching his parole by cutting off a security ankle bracelet.
Police told the court that Crighton often committed offences "when in the company of his brothers and other family members".
His past offending took place during travels between Sydney and Melbourne and Albury and Wodonga, police said, and he "has an extensive criminal history in Victoria".
