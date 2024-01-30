Teen's efforts to address drug issues acknowledged in shoe-theft sentencing

A magistrate has praised an Albury teenager's rehabilitation efforts since an incident where a boy was forced to hand over his runners.
The victim had been confronted outside Albury's West End Plaza by Kobe Burgess, 18, and several other boys on June 17, 2023.
"I want your shoes, you gronk," Burgess told the 14-year-old, who was in Albury with his team for a soccer match the following day.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Burgess on Tuesday, January 30, that his offending was very serious.
But she also pointed out how within three days of the incident, Burgess, who deeply regretted his actions, had taken steps to address his personal issues.
Burgess undertook a course with an ACT youth drug rehabilitation program run by the Ted Noffs Foundation.
It was then that Burgess and the other boys fled into the centre's underground car park.
Burgess previously pleaded guilty to a charge of demanding property with the intention to steal in company.
He was placed on a seven-month community corrections order.
Given his positive progress with rehabilitation, Ms McLaughlin did not order any supervision by NSW Community Corrections.
Compensation for the shoes will be settled by way of mutual agreement between the defence and the prosecution.
