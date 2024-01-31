The Border Mail
Victim had no idea he'd been targeted until he saw stolen bike in shop window

Updated January 31 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
The victim was unaware his bike had been stolen until he saw it for sale at the Wodonga Cash Converters.
The victim of a theft only realised he had been targeted after walking past Cash Converters and seeing his bike for sale in the front window.

