Victim had no idea he'd been targeted until he saw stolen bike in shop window

The victim of a theft only realised he had been targeted after walking past Cash Converters and seeing his bike for sale in the front window.
Chantelle Peters had attended the High Street business with her then partner on April 4, 2022, to sell a stolen Giant bike.
The item had earlier been taken from a Hovell Street business.
Peters, 29, nominated herself as the bike's owner and the pair received $100.
She received $250 the following day for a stolen demolition saw taken from the same victim, and again signed a form stating she was the owner.
The victim was walking past the shop on April 12 and saw his bike.
He went in, told staff it was his and contacted police.
The demolition saw had been at the rear of the building.
Peters was arrested and charged last March and on Tuesday, January 30, pleaded guilty to theft and obtaining property by deception.
The Wodonga court heard the 29-year-old mum of four, who has a fifth child on the way, is on Centrelink benefits.
The court heard the pair didn't know the items were stolen.
Her former partner thought they could make money from the saw, and the pair had initially bought the bike for a child before selling it.
"If the deal's too good to be true, it often is," magistrate Peter Mithen said.
"It's obvious.
"If someone leads you into this sort of thing again ... you don't need a conviction for a theft or dishonesty offence, because that can affect you in the future."
Mr Mithen released Peters on an adjourned undertaking to be of good behaviour.
