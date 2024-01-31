Extra time needed for soccer club's win that will benefit us all

Soccer clubs are generally accepting of the fact that they may need to go to extra time to get a result.
But, for Melrose Football Club, it's been extra time ... and then some.
More than 11 years, in fact.
Work has finally begun on building a new clubhouse at Melrose Park after a struggle with "disgraceful facilities" for more than a decade.
After telling The Border Mail in August last year that "the facilities we've got at the moment are a disgrace", Melrose Football Club president David Pye cut a much happier figure this month after Albury Council accepted a tender from Premier Building and Construction to build a sports pavilion at the site.
Melrose Park had been forced to use a shipping container as a temporary changing room and suffering with "appalling, dirty" public toilets at the site at the same time as the success of the Matildas put the sport in the national spotlight.
Mr Pye said the project had come to fruition with the co-operation of Albury Council and the NSW government, along with contributions from the club, in a welcome show of teamwork among different levels of bureaucracy.
Albury Council says "the new sports pavilion building will address the identified amenity deficiencies such as lack of female change facilities, additional accessible public toilets, storage and community space".
That's not just a goal for Melrose Football Club, that's a win for the entire community.
