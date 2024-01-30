Former part-owner fears it could be a case of scratch ya later, Gator

Allan Endresz fears that Alligator Blood has run his last race.
The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott stable revealed on Monday that Alligator Blood had been diagnosed with a pastern injury following a trial at Rosehill last week which could signal the end of his career.
"It's a fairly serious injury really," Endresz said on Monday.
"It's his off fore pastern and it's just one of those things that happens in racing.
"He had a trial last Thursday and pulled up lame and had a scan which revealed the damage.
"The initial plan is for 'Al' to go to the paddock and recover but I would say that he has more than likely run his last race."
Alligator Blood has stamped himself as one of the most talented gallopers in the country and has seven Group 1 victories to his credit.
Incredibly the majority of those wins came after undergoing surgery for 'kissing spine' which hampered the seven-year-old as a younger galloper.
"It's fair to say the horse has blown everyone away since he returned from having back surgery," Endresz said.
"The priority now is that he recovers as much as possible and can get back to living a normal life for a horse.
"If he does retire, the plan is for him to retire at Living Legends and we can catch up with him down there.
"It has been an extraordinary ride from the day he won his first race and not even a script writer could have imagined some of the storylines that the horse has produced.
"He will be very popular at Living Legends and no doubt a huge drawcard."
Alligator Blood went within a whisker of claiming the first Group 1 win of his career as a three-year-old when he was beaten a nose in the Caulfield Guineas by Super Seth in 2019.
He made amends early the following year when he won the $2m Magic Millions 3YO Guineas only to be stripped of the win following a positive swab.
Endresz has since taken legal action against Queensland Racing and revealed he will find out the outcome of his appeal in early February.
"Ironically we have got our final hearing with the appeal court on February 7," he said.
"I'm very confident that it will be awarded in our favour.
"That will just about close the chapter on what I said from day one that we wanted to clear his name.
"I've only ever been hellbent on 'Al's' reputation and I couldn't give two hoots about my own to be honest.
"So it will be a timely tribute really."
Alligator Blood has produced plenty of highlights on the track since winning on debut on the Sunshine Coast in December 2018 when trained by David Vandyke.
The son of All Too Hard has gone on to amass more than $8-million in career earnings from 15 wins and eight minors placings from 35-career starts.
Endresz said two of Alligator Blood's wins stand out from the rest for him because of varying reasons.
"I have two," he said.
"The first is the rollercoaster of emotions after his win in the Stradbroke.
"Obviously Joy, my wife, had a huge interest in the horse and passed away the day after 'Al' won the race.
"Joy missed watching the race live because she was so ill and sleeping but when she woke up on Sunday, one of the first things she asked was 'Did 'Al' win?'
"Joy passed away not much longer after that.
"I always look back and keep telling people that his first win was like a one in a million, when he came from more than 10-lengths back to win at the Sunshine Coast.
"What he achieved after coming back from the spinal surgery was also extraordinary.
"The Cox Plate this year was a phenomenal race and 'Al' only got beaten by less than half-a-length by two champion horses in Romantic Warrior and Mr Brightside.
"It's hard to believe that Damien's (Oliver) last Group One winner was on Alligator Blood.
"That was his 129th Group One win of his career.
"It's been an extraordinary journey.
"To see over the past 12-months the response of Gai and the crowds whenever 'Al' raced... it just makes you want to see fantastic horse racing with the excitement it delivers."
Alligator Blood became a cult hero with the racing public for his tenacity and will to win against the odds.
Endresz said it was those two traits which made the star galloper so endearing to the public and he had received emails of Alligator Blood even inspiring people who were contemplating suicide.
"Looking at the emails that I have received and the size of the fan club that 'Al' has got despite all my stuff going on in the background is touching," Endresz said.
"In the past eight months, young people have made contact to say they opted not to commit suicide because of the inspiration they found in 'Al' and his never give up spirit.
"People with financial difficulties and health issues and to hear their stories and what they have been dealing with behind the scenes has been absolutely incredible.
"Just what people have gone through.
"One young guy passed away from cancer and he wanted to be buried wearing his Alligator Blood cap.
"There were six other young people that were on the brink of suicide, that changed their mind.
"It's extraordinary stuff and provides me with a huge uplift."
When news broke of Alligator's Blood's injury on Monday, it also coincided with the anniversary of Endresz long-running court battle with the Commonwealth.
"Today (Monday) is the 25-year anniversary of my litigation with the Commonwealth," he said.
"We are very close after 12-months preparation, ready to file and it's going to be another massive test in the high courts.
"So that will be an interesting outcome in the short-term."
Endresz also revealed he intends to take legal action against both Racing NSW and Racing Victoria.
"I've still got some tidy ups to do," he said.
"When I tick the box on my bankruptcy, I still have an axe to grind with Racing Victoria and that is another litigation case waiting in the wings.
"I am also taking on Racing NSW, I can assure you that they are both not forgotten and I've had to wait until the right moment.
"I just had to wait for the outcome of the appeal of Alligator Blood in Queensland because that has a direct legal bearing on how we approach the cases in Victoria and NSW.
"So there is some stuff happening to keep me busy."
While Endresz is no longer in the ownership of Alligator Blood, he has shares in dozens of other gallopers.
His son Matthew has also recently become involved in horse ownership and has purchased some gallopers closely related to Alligator Blood.
"My son Matthew is now involved in horse ownership and has a portfolio of some fantastic young horses coming through," he said.
"One has got close bloodlines to Alligator Blood and is showing a lot of potential.
"He is called Rotagilla which is alligator spelt backwards and is a two-year-old who is a couple of months off racing and it will be very interesting to see how he goes.
"He will be trained by Gai and Adrian
"Matthew's syndicate also recently picked-up four new horses including Lot 7 at the Magic Millions sales and was a $450,000 purchase and has very close bloodlines as 'Al'.
"He has gone to the Chris Waller stable alongside another horse by Flying Spur."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.