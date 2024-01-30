Roos raffling a Toyota Hilux to help raise funds to upgrade facilities

Yackandandah Football-Netball Club is close to the half-way point of a major fundraiser to help cover costs for much-needed upgrades to the clubrooms and facilities.
The club has sold more than 900 tickets in a raffle with the major prize a Toyota Hilux SR5 valued at $62,000 which includes full on road costs and registration for the first 12 months.
Tickets are $100 with a maximum of 2000 tickets to be sold.
The club can make close to $140,000 profit if they can reach its goal of 2000 tickets sold.
Roos volunteer and raffle organiser Sean Kenny is hoping the club can sell all the remaining tickets before the deadline of Saturday, March 16.
"It's been a bit of an eye-opener to organise but hopefully we can raise as much money as possible for the club," Kenny said.
"It's certainly been a bit of a mission but we have made enough to cover the cost of the ute and every ticket sold now will mean profit for the club.
"Even if we don't sell the 2000 tickets, every ticket we do sell is an extra $100 for the club.
"The ute cost $62,000, so everything after that is profit and we have sold 900 at the moment.
"So there are still plenty of tickets left.
"I've probably sold 150 in the last 10 days and hopefully that's a sign people are waiting closer until the raffle is drawn before they buy their tickets.
"So hopefully it keeps building."
Kenny said making sure the club was around for future generations with modern facilities was his motivation to organise the major fundraiser.
"We have got a lot of kids and young families involved with the club," Kenny said.
"So we are just trying to improve the facilities for the future of the club.
"We are also trying to get women's football initiated at Yackandandah and need change rooms for the female participants.
"The facilities we have at the moment probably aren't up to the standard required.
"So all the profits we make will go towards upgrading the facilities."
Anybody interested in purchasing a ticket can head to the club's Facebook page and clink on the link provided.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.