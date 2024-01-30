Man injured as police attend 'reports of a stabbing' at shopping centre

A man has been taken to hospital after being allegedly stabbed in an Albury shopping centre on Tuesday night, January 30.
NSW Police said emergency services were called to West End Plaza about 6pm following reports of a stabbing.
"On arrival, officers attached to Murray River Police District located a 35-year-old man with a wound to his back," police said.
The injured man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Albury hospital for further treatment.
Police established a crime scene and detectives began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The basement car park at Albury's West End Plaza was closed off as nervous staff watched on.
Several police were seen at 8pm ensuring access to the car park was firmly shut off.
Workers said they had heard a group of teens had earlier "ran amok".
One worker said he had heard a youth had been stabbed; another said she had heard the same and that ambulance paramedics had attended the scene.
As investigations continue, anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which might assist police should call Albury police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
