Two injured in morning crash, traffic still affected on freeway

Morning traffic has been affected by a Hume Freeway crash near Wodonga on Wednesday, January 31.
Emergency services were still on site just before 7am, with fire crews and police among those in attendance.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were called to an incident in Wodonga about 5.45am.
"A man has been transported to Albury Base Hospital," a spokesperson said.
"Another man, in his 60s, was taken to Albury Base Hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries."
The incident appeared to involve two utilities colliding.
One appeared to have been towing a trailer.
Both vehicles sustained damage.
By 7.30am, traffic was moving steadily, but reduced to one lane.
Traffic was still being impacted at 9am.
Three vehicles were involved in a separate crash in East Albury about 8pm on Tuesday, January 30, at the intersection of Borella Road and Keene Street.
NSW Ambulance said paramedics assessed and treated a woman at the scene before transporting her to Albury Base Hospital.
Fire crews, police and a tow truck were among those responding to the most recent crash, with the road blocked off in both directions between East Street and Schubach Street for about an hour.
