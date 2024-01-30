WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Multiple people being sought by Albury police

Albury officers are again appealing for help to locate several people as part of Warrant Wednesday on January 31.
Ricky Cusack, 43, has a warrant out for his arrest.
Cusack, a repeat disqualified driver, is known to frequent Albury.
Liam Childs, 25, is also being sought.
He has links to both Albury and Wodonga.
A police image released on Wednesday depicts him with a nose ring and two spacer earrings.
Domonique Brown, 43, is also being sought on multiple warrants.
The 43-year-old has links to Albury and Deniliquin.
James Lock, who has a distinctive rose tattoo on his neck, is also being sought.
The 47-year-old lives in the Deniliquin area.
Bradley Booker, 46, is wanted.
He has links to Barooga.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
