The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Eric Bana was adamant that Albury would have its own premiere for The Dry sequel

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated January 31 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Force of Nature: The Dry 2 was shot in regional Victoria in rainy conditions for 75 per cent of the shoot. Picture supplied
Force of Nature: The Dry 2 was shot in regional Victoria in rainy conditions for 75 per cent of the shoot. Picture supplied

WHEN Australian mystery film The Dry came out in early 2021 Border cinema-goers could not get enough of it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.