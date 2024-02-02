Your own tranquil haven in the heart of Jindera

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This stunning property is set within the heart of the thriving township of Jindera.
Nestled on a single level floor plan, the home boasts expansive living areas, including a formal lounge, separate family area complete with newly installed combustion fire, and kitchen area.
The kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring ample bench space, pendant lighting, and a 900mm gas cooktop and oven.
This space connects to two alfresco areas, ensuring a seamless flow for entertaining.
The eastern-oriented alfresco is perfect for capturing the morning sun, while the southern alfresco comes complete with a combustion fire and pull-down blinds.
The accommodation is equally impressive, with a segregated master suite offering a walk-in robe and ensuite.
Bedrooms two, three, and four provide generous space for queen-sized beds and share a well-appointed family bathroom.
The low-maintenance yard is equipped with an irrigation system and two handy garden sheds, one for fire wood and the other for storage needs.
An extra wide driveway provides space for off road parking for a third vehicle.
