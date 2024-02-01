Claudia's creating a vision beyond tradition in holistic skincare

In an era where the world races forward at a relentless pace, Claudia Le Gourrierec favours a pause - a gentle reminder to fall in love with self-care amidst life's challenges.
Albury's The Ritual Skin Studio co-owner, along with her mum Camilla Lieschke, understands the significance of these moments, which was why the holistic skincare business located on David Street was created.
Originally from Melbourne she moved to Albury a year ago to be closer to her family, but to open a space with her mum was "a dream come true".
"We feel the industry has become quite machine based and although there's such a need for it we wanted to bring it all back to human touch, because that's just as important.
"Post-COVID that was something we both noticed was lacking, that personal touch and focusing on the nervous system to get clients back to feeling their best."
Mrs Le Gourrierec said she wanted to move away from the traditional industry and invite practitioners to come together as a collective.
Passionate about doing so, she's opened up a series of workshops for other beauty professionals to improve their skills and connect.
"It's our goal to empower therapists to grow within the industry, as well as deepen their connections with clients and provide even greater treatments to what they may have learned initially," she said.
"We never just slap on a product and leave the room, and we want to teach other therapists how they too can create an experience for clients from start to finish.
She said she loved doing her bit to help others and the workshops would bring together therapists as opposed to being in competition.
Mrs Le Gourrierec said massage courses were also being discussed, later down the track.
Her advice for anyone looking to get into the beauty industry would be "definitely do it".
"Be prepared to do your own training on top of what you already know because there's so much to learn and the learning never stops," she said.
"When I first got into the industry 12 years ago, I fell in love with the industry and loved treating skin - that's my passion."
For more information on workshops and upcoming events head to theritualskinstudio.com.au.
