'Killing people with no care': From unimaginable horror to life on the Border

Naomi Musemu's memory of her childhood is marked by unimaginable horror.
Hailing from Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, she lived in a city that had crumbled under the weight of political upheaval in 2011.
What followed would forever alter her family's fate.
Speaking in her now home in Lavington, Ms Musemu recalled her mother's heart-wrenching plea as they faced separation, having been forced out of where they lived by an armed rebel movement known as CODECO.
Standing for the Co-operative for Development of the Congo, CODECO has been described as a loose association of various militia groups who all speak the national language of Lendu.
Her mother urged the 12-year-old and her then eight-year-old sister, Ester, to stay behind, leaving them with the promise that help would come.
But Ms Musemu instead found herself abandoned in a climate of uncertainty and chaos.
"My father had been shot and was in hospital. He was helping us by organising plans for our escape, but before that happened the group kicked in our door and it was there that it all unfolded," she said.
From that point, she thought the rest of her family was lost to the violence and upheaval.
But in November, 2023, she received the news that shook her life yet again - the family she thought had perished 12 years ago was still alive.
Now aged 28, Ms Musemu shared her story with The Border Mail to reinforce the importance of hope, and to show how her survival was enough to suggest the possibility of being reunited with her loved ones.
"Growing up my life wasn't easy," she said.
"I'm the oldest sibling of eight, so my parents did all they could do to keep us fed and looked after."
Ms Musemu said the turmoil that unfolded in Kinshasa when she was 12 involved a large rebel group attacking most of the city, during which her father was shot.
"While he was in hospital he arranged for our family to be relocated, but we were only able to go two at a time due to safety," she said.
"We were very scared and it was terrifying not knowing what was going to happen.
"One night I could hear shots firing in the distance, and I just knew they (the group) weren't doing it for fun, or killing animals - they were killing people with no care."
Ms Musemu said the night still haunted her, "playing over and over in my head".
"As the noise got closer and closer to our house we knew we were next," she said.
"They kicked down our door, gagged us with cloth and pointed guns to our heads.
"They brutally attacked my siblings and took my mother; I knew they would kill them because they were killing people every day.
"Sometimes you'd go into the bush and there would just be dead people on the ground, floating in the river - they were everywhere.
"All of a sudden my family was gone and it was terrifying."
Her mother told the girls to stay in the house until help arrived, but they fled.
"We knew they would come back for my sister and I, so we ran away," Ms Musemu said.
The sisters would remain without family or a home for the next four years, constantly foraging for food and always trying to find shelter and safety.
Ms Musemu said it was one of the biggest genocides that happened in the country, and many people suffered.
"Whenever we would try to get support, in a church or shelters, everywhere was packed. They had no room and there were hundreds of people sleeping on the floor, and we were told to sleep outside," she said.
"Sometimes you don't have food, you don't eat for two, three days, there's only water. Sometimes my sister would go in the bin to see if people had left anything over from their scraps."
They travelled by boat to the city of Kinsangani, 2328 kilometres north east of Kinshasa, after seeking help from a family friend.
"We travelled with thousands of other people who had been stripped of basic conditions in treacherous waters," she said.
"It took us around two months to get there. We were just trying to survive, doing anything we could - day by day, little by little - while I tried to look after my scared little sister."
They met a few kind people along the way, but "many treated us like we were witches and tried to sexually abuse us, treated like we were nothing".
Singing was her motivation to stay alive - that and the hope that one day she would see her family.
"I didn't know where, but I would always pray that one day, I would meet them again. That is what kept me going," she said.
They were offered help by a man who could take them further east to Kenya to start a new life, and it was there that they would stay for the next four years.
"It was a tough trip, in the back covered in cardboard so know one could see us, but what else could we do?"
Once in Kenya, Ms Musemu began cleaning houses for a living as "they would give us food and clothes in exchange".
While there, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees - an agency that provides assistance to both refugees and asylum seekers - helped the pair begin the process of getting residency in the US.
"Finally, we were getting out of there," she said.
But after months of waiting and their last interview with the embassy they were told their case was rejected because of miscommunication with their interpreter.
"We cried and cried," she said. "We waited four years - how could this happen."
A few months later their hopes were realised when they received a phone call; it was the Australian embassy telling them "we want to help you".
"We cried with joy, I couldn't believe it," she said.
"We never gave up and although we had lived rough conditions over those four years, one thing that didn't change was the hope I had for Ester and I."
The process was fast-tracked and after weeks of check-ups, and interviews, they packed their bags and were on their last leg of their journey to the Border.
In 2016, she was granted refugee status in their new home of Albury, but the longing for news of what happened to the rest of the family remained.
Shortly after arriving on the Border, she met her now-husband, Jacob Brown, and recently gave birth to four-month-old Xavier Brown.
"When I met Jacob, I couldn't speak English properly, but he helped me a lot," she said.
She still pinches herself, saying, "I'm so thankful I met him".
Mr Brown expressed admiration for the sisters being so young and having gone through what they went through.
"Naomi has so much drive, she's so passionate, and has a big, big heart," he said.
In July 2017, the sisters requested assistance through Restoring Family Links, a core service of the Red Cross, to trace their family members.
But after years of no luck, in 2020 Ms Musemu was told her case would remain registered but active searches would be suspended.
Acting on a hunch that perhaps those seeking information had written down the wrong name all those years before, Ms Musemu spoke over the phone to a woman from the movement requesting one last check of the spelling of the names.
It meant a new search could be done in Uganda, where she suspected her parents and other family members had sought refuge - when several years earlier a hunt for their names led nowhere.
And then three months ago everything changed.
"I just woke up in the morning. Like I usually do, I take my phone, go to Instagram or check my emails," she said.
This was the "random" moment that altered all their lives. An email in her in-box contained a letter, which Ms Musemu opened. Being able to read and write in French meant she knew what was being said.
"It was my mum, she said they're alive and that they had also reached out to Red Cross.
"They were happy to hear that we're alive as well."
They were all still in Uganda.
Her heart sank. She smacked her head, she was in shock and unleashed screams of unbelievable delight.
Even though it was 5am, Ms Musemu called the phone number contained in the letter. A man answered with a simple "hello".
"He says, 'it's John speaking'. I was like, John is my dad's name. I was like, 'dad, it's me, Naomi. Oh, my God' it was unbelievable, I couldn't stop screaming," she said.
"I called to my husband, Jacob, 'it's them, they're alive'.
"I can hear him screaming 'wake up!'. Everyone was sleeping."
She cried and cried, then the next step was a WhatsApp video call.
"I saw them," she said.
"And I could not believe it because they look exactly like me. We have the same face. They look like me. All of them.
"They're together. All of them. Thank God."
Red Cross Restoring Family Links field officer Melissa Di Dio said Ms Masemu's case highlighted the challenges that comes with locating lost family members.
"Twelve years can feel like a lifetime when you live with such uncertainty," Ms Di Dio said.
"But it also shows what happens when everything comes together.
"(From) the family member who doesn't give up hope; dedicated volunteers and staff at Australian Red Cross and the incredible outreach undertaken by our overseas Family Links Network.
She said the relief to hear the joy in Ms Musemu's voice after she had connected with her family was "the kind of moment we cherish in our work".
"For some families, that uncertainty may never be resolved, and for others, there is loss or grief that is felt heavily." she said.
"To have Naomi restore contact with all eight family members is just extraordinary".
For now, Ms Musemu is basking in the joy of reconnecting with family, though the overriding goal is to be reunited in her new home.
Securing a sponsor, even finding the money, has made the process difficult, along with the understanding that such cases can take years to progress to a happy ending.
"My last hope," Ms Musemu said, "is for my family to come here to Australia, to be safe and start a new life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.