Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, February 3-4

Barbecue guru Grant Neal will be on deck for the barbecue food festival, Urana Flame N Feast. He will present cooking demonstrations, showcasing the best Riverina produce. People are invited to enter two categories for a chance to win prizes: best condiment - sauce, relish, pickle or chutney; and best sweet treats - pie, slice, cake or biscuit. For more information or to register an entry email prue@thebraveryishere.com. Flame N Feast will offer food, a licensed bar, live music, free rides, face painting and market stalls. It is part of the North of the Murray Event Series, commissioned by the Federation Council to reinvigorate tourism and re-ignite the local economy post-pandemic. Cooking demonstrations run from 5pm with competition winners announced at 6.30pm. Entry is free.