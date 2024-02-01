Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, February 3-4

EAT UP
An event born from the ashes of the former Cork & Fork festival is returning to Noreuil Park. The new post-COVID food and wine festival, Beats & Eats, is a free community event to be held on the river's foreshore. Tasty street food will include wood-fired pizzas, authentic African food, slow-cooked brisket, barbecue sausages, doughnuts and ice cream. South Albury brewery, The Thirsty Devil, will offer a range of boutique beer, ginger beer and some cheeky cocktails, while Sam Miranda will have wines and soft drinks for sale. The event is being hosted by the Rotary Club of Albury Hume and RAWCS (Rotary Australia World Community Service) who are supporting the work of the Shuka Foundation.
COOK UP
Barbecue guru Grant Neal will be on deck for the barbecue food festival, Urana Flame N Feast. He will present cooking demonstrations, showcasing the best Riverina produce. People are invited to enter two categories for a chance to win prizes: best condiment - sauce, relish, pickle or chutney; and best sweet treats - pie, slice, cake or biscuit. For more information or to register an entry email prue@thebraveryishere.com. Flame N Feast will offer food, a licensed bar, live music, free rides, face painting and market stalls. It is part of the North of the Murray Event Series, commissioned by the Federation Council to reinvigorate tourism and re-ignite the local economy post-pandemic. Cooking demonstrations run from 5pm with competition winners announced at 6.30pm. Entry is free.
LOOK UP
After Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga topped Australia for regional screenings of The Dry in 2021, the sequel had its only regional premiere in Albury this week. There will be eight advanced screenings this weekend before Force of Nature opens nationally on Thursday, February 8. In this film adaptation of Jane Harper's book Force of Nature, five women join a corporate hiking retreat but only four come out on the other side. Federal Agents Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) and Carmen Cooper (Jacqueline McKenzie) head deep into the Victorian mountain ranges to investigate.
FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, February 3, 10am to 1pm
Come along to learn how to fix your broken items and save them from landfill. Repair stations include clothing/textiles, jewellery, woodwork and tool sharpening, device help and battery operated appliances. The volunteers don't repair electrical appliances or do clothing alterations. New volunteers are always welcome, send enquiries through the Facebook page. Repair Cafe is a free service but donations are welcome. There is a limit of three items per person. Free cuppa and cake, donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. The Repair Café is a community-run initiative. For more information visit: ecoportal.net.au
SHOW UP
Bohemian Rhapsody - A tribute to Queen starring Thomas Crane, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, February 3, 8pm
Australia's longest-running Queen tribute since 1993, Bohemian Rhapsody, starring the internationally-acclaimed Thomas Crane, returns in 2024 for the brand new show, Made In Heaven. Prepare for an unforgettable journey as Crane takes fans through the iconic hits of Queen. Freddie Mercury's charisma and flamboyance are brought to life in a spectacular manner by Crane, whose uncanny impersonation of the iconic lead vocalist goes beyond vocals; he also showcases his piano-playing skills, just like the legend himself.
LISTEN UP
The Mighty Yak Rock Sodens, Sodens Hotel, Albury, Saturday, February 3, 9pm
One of the Riverina's best party bands returns to Sodens Hotel. These guys pump out all the biggest rock and party tracks in a high energy, interactive show not to be missed. Live and free.
ROCK UP
Belvoir Park Community Wood-Fired Pizza Oven, Belvoir Park, Sunday, February 4, 4pm to 7pm
End your weekend right and enjoy pizza cooked by council staff. The public is asked to bring their own pizza ingredients and share in the communal pizza oven area. Provide your own pizza tray and personal catering requirements. BYO chair or picnic rug.
READ UP
Upper Murray Writers presents Lunch with a Side of Mystery. The group's inaugural literary lunch will feature presentations from true crime author and historian Roy Maloy and detective series writer Hugh McGinlay. There will be a display of books written by Upper Murray authors, with some available for sale. Munday's Catering from Tumbarumba will provide the mystery-themed lunch. A $20 discount will be offered to residents of the bushfire-impacted communities of Towong and Snowy Valleys Council districts (contact UMW for the access code). Bookings: events.humanitix.com/literary-lunch-with-a-side-of-mystery
STOCK UP
Self Made Market Yarrawonga, Yarrawonga Foreshore and Splash Park, Sunday, February 4, 9am to 1pm
Self Made Market is back in Yarrawonga on the first Sunday of each month. There will be shopping, games, music and family-friendly fun dotted along the stunning foreshore.
SAVOUR UP
Italiano Extravaganza, James & Co Wines, 136 Main Street, Rutherglen, Sunday, February 4, 5pm
Join this lively celebration of Italian food by Grace Bar and Eatery at James & Co. Expect a tantalising menu of Italian goodness that will satisfy your taste buds. Savour the evening with James & Co food-friendly wines, available by the glass or bottle. Dinner $45 a person, $12 for dessert.
