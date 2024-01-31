Raiders receive opportunity to represent state after making final cut

Wodonga Raiders has produced two state representative netballers following Eliza Mooney and Mia Lavis' selection in the Victorian under-19 team for 2024.
The 17-under Ovens and Murray premiership players were named in the top 12 from around the state after the squad was recently cut back from 25-players.
While Lavis was an under-17 Victorian representative last season, it's believed to be the first time the region has seen teammates achieve the feat in the same line-up.
"I think it's pretty fantastic," Raiders' under-17s coach Shaylah House said.
"Obviously it's a tough effort to get one local into a state team, let alone have both of them playing together.
"It's pretty exciting."
The duo will continue making regular trips to Melbourne in the coming months for training in preparation for the national championships.
Both Mooney and Lavis are set to remain in Raiders colours.
"They'll no longer be under-17s, but they will certainly be an integral part of the A-grade group, which they were last year anyway," House said.
The pair are also now affiliated with Victorian Netball League club North East Blaze.
