The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver was angry at her partner's arrest before fleeing police at high speeds

January 31 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Burkitt sped off from police at high speed after her partner was arrested. Picture supplied
Lisa Burkitt sped off from police at high speed after her partner was arrested. Picture supplied

An enraged driver who sped off from police without headlights and refused to stop was angry after officers arrested her partner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.