Driver was angry at her partner's arrest before fleeing police at high speeds

An enraged driver who sped off from police without headlights and refused to stop was angry after officers arrested her partner.
Lisa Louise Burkitt has admitted to charges of careless driving and failing to stop on police direction following the July 25 incident last year.
Officers had attended her Toole Court home in Wodonga about midnight after a triple zero call.
Her partner, Keiren Terlich, was found hiding underneath a bed.
Burkitt became enraged and threatened self harm if police removed him.
She demanded police leave without arresting Terlich and refused to engage in conversation with the officers.
Terlich was taken into a divisional van and Burkitt got into his blue Ford Focus, revved the engine, dropped the clutch, and spun the front tyres.
She changed into second gear and left onto Ritter Road without lights on.
Police followed in a bid to get her to stop, but Burkitt continued to drive at high speed.
She continued at a fast rate and officers tried to intercept the car near the Lawrence Street and Thomas Mitchell Drive roundabout.
Burkitt still refused to stop and continued to drive to Anne Street before police called off the chase.
The Wodonga court on Wednesday, January 31, heard Burkitt had been given a clear direction to pull over but "took positive action to flee the police intercept".
Police later spoke to her at her home on July 31.
"I was pissed off with everyone, I just wanted to get on with my life," she said.
"I shouldn't have done it all and that."
Magistrate Peter Mithen noted the danger involved.
"You're enraged, flying around the streets and won't stop for police," he said.
"That's when things go wrong.
"You're virtually turning your car into a weapon."
The court heard she had no priors.
Mr Mithen cancelled her licence for six months but didn't impose a fine.
"To me, that's penalty enough," he said of the licence cancellation.
"I'd be very surprised if you repeat this sort of offending which as I said, is quite dangerous."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.