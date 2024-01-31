An upset, opening bats go bang and imports shine in opening T20 round

Wodonga snapped a recent drought against North Albury with a 16-run in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial's T20 opening round on Tuesday night.
Two of the powerhouses for many years, Wodonga has entered a rebuilding phase with a younger outfit, but the visitors played superbly.
"They've had the wood on us for the last couple of years, but irrespective of the format, it was nice to get a win against a strong opposition," captain Leo McGhee offered.
The Bulldogs have only two wins at 50-over level and while the two formats are different competitions, the club will take confidence from the showing.
North sent the underdogs in, but the top order of Jack Gilbee (39 from 33 deliveries), Mitch Dinneen (24) and Mason Prenter (21) pushed the score to 9-138.
"Jack Gilbee, in particular, has been fantastic for us since he's been more available in the latter part of the season, he's really good for the guys, showing them the ropes of stroke making and power hitting," McGhee said.
Blake Elliott and Ryan Addison claimed three wickets apiece.
North's Matt Condon then smashed six boundaries in his 28.
"It was looking like Matt Condon was going to make the runs himself within 10 overs at one stage, there's a lot we can take out of his innings as a young side, watching a guy like that," McGhee suggested.
But Mason Brown continued his strong season by snaring 4-30.
"He's constantly getting the top four out and he got (Ash) Borella, Condon (and Ben Fulford) as part of that four."
Meanwhile, the association's most dangerous opening combination realistically ended their match within a handful of overs.
Tallangatta's Shoaib Shaikh and John Oswell hammered Albury's attack, hurtling to a 91-run stand.
Shaikh blasted an unbeaten 76 from 50 deliveries, with nine fours and two sixes, while Oswell plastered 72 from only 39 balls, including eight boundaries and five sixes.
"If you give Johnny, in particular, a licence (to play aggressively), he certainly enjoys it," Bushies' coach Matt Armstrong reasoned.
"He just played good cricket shots, hitting through the line, you're only allowed two fielders back (early) so it's pretty hard to defend.
"If they missed on length, he hit down the ground, if they dropped short, he was hitting it behind square, it puts a lot of pressure on the bowlers when you know if you're going to miss, you're going to go the boundary.
"Johnny hit two into the car park and one into the skate park and Shoaib put one on the roof."
Amar Ullah, who played alongside Armstrong in the US, made his debut with 13 and will play the rest of the T20's.
Tom Gibbs then ripped through Albury, claiming 4-10 as the visitors posted 107.
Elsewhere, St Patrick's defeated Wodonga Raiders by 30 runs.
Neil Smith (67 not out) and Liam Scammell (52) combined in an 88-run stand as the home team finished on 5-144.
Raiders' opener Greg Roberts was terrific with an unbeaten 51 from 53 deliveries as the visitors made 5-114.
And Belvoir defeated New City by four wickets.
New City's Jaspreet Singh top-scored with 56 in the total of 142.
Eagles' wicketkeeper Josh Staines posted a unique feat with three direct hits for run outs.
Staines (36) and overseas imports Hayatullah Niazi (43) and Nic Whitelaw (33no) wiped off the bulk of the runs, but Zac Nichols was excellent with 3-27.
Round two will be held on Tuesday.
