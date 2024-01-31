The Border Mail
'Imagine...a cafe or brewery' MP urges change to rail site after fires

Updated January 31 2024 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
A gaping hole left in the floorboards in the main section of the former railway barracks building in Albury. Picture supplied
Two fires in a historic railway building have destroyed floorboards and left Albury MP Justin Clancy expressing frustration at a lack of action to make better use of the 19th century structure.

