'Imagine...a cafe or brewery' MP urges change to rail site after fires

Two fires in a historic railway building have destroyed floorboards and left Albury MP Justin Clancy expressing frustration at a lack of action to make better use of the 19th century structure.
Firefighters were called to the brick building, a former engine drivers' barracks site in Albury's Young Street about 12.15am on Wednesday, January 31.
They found flames, believed to be deliberately lit, had consumed the timber floors in a kitchen and adjoining open space of the circa 1880 property.
Firefighters remained at the scene, which has been the home to squatters, for about 90 minutes.
They managed to save the building, which is surrounded by cyclone fencing, from being destroyed, with a strong smell of smoke wafting across the scene for hours afterwards.
Mr Clancy was left annoyed at news of the suspected arson, given he has long pursued the Australian Rail Track Corporation to have the site given a makeover.
"This is absolutely frustrating," Mr Clancy said.
"It's an eyesore which could be so much more and we and Albury City have been pushing for action to be taken on it.
"You can imagine a hospitality venue at the bottom of Harold Mair bridge, a cafe or boutique brewery.
"It would be a wonderful entrance to the main street of Albury, rather than a building that's just continuing to sit unused and falling into disrepair."
Mr Clancy said he had been corresponding with the ARTC across the past two years, also raising concerns about inaction on rail land at Culcairn and Henty.
"It all seems too difficult for the ARTC to engage with these communities and make better use of the properties," he said.
Transport for NSW, which owns the land that is managed by the ARTC, told Mr Clancy in June 2022 of plans for the now damaged Albury building.
"The former barracks site is now on its own title with sufficient space for development," a bureaucrat told Mr Clancy.
"Over the coming months ARTC will develop and finalise a plan to seek expressions of interest from businesses and the community who would like to lease the site."
Mr Clancy said that not happened, although a new corrugated metal roof has been installed.
The ARTC has been contacted for comment.
Albury and District Historical Society president Geoff Romero said he was not overly familiar with the barracks building but welcomed Mr Clancy's suggested use.
"I'd support that idea, it's always better to have heritage assets being used gainfully instead of being allowed to deteriorate and become an eyesore," Mr Romero said.
The barracks building has been boarded up but a hole in the cyclone fence at the adjoining Nasho Gardens means trespassers can easily enter it.
