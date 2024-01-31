Murphy makes call on which sport will have her full attention this season

Liz Murphy has made the call on which sport she will devote her full attention towards this season.
The multi-sport athlete has re-signed with the Albury-Wodonga Bandits following a stellar debut NBL1 campaign at just 16-years-of-age.
However, we won't be seeing the Ovens and Murray League export on the netball court after representing Wodonga Bulldogs' under-17s and A-grade last season.
"I've decided that with Year 12, basketball would be enough," she said.
"Netball last year was so full on, and having basketball as well was so much."
She admits having the chance to play alongside the Bandits' experienced players, including Opals legend Lauren Jackson, was an opportunity too good to pass up.
"When I saw that she was back and had re-signed, I thought, no way," Murphy said.
"I thought this is going to be the best experience ever if I get to play with her this season.
"With the re-signings, Ash (Hannan) and Lauren, Molly (Rice) and Sarah (Mellington) we have some really good experience this year, so I'm really looking forward to it."
Coach Sam McDonald admitted last season was just the start for the talented teenagers.
"She's a fantastic shooter and has really worked on her game a lot across last season and also during the off-season," he said.
"We're really hoping to have Lizzy firing on all cylinders in a larger capacity than she was last year."
Fellow border youngster Claudia Hocking will also receive an opportunity in the senior line-up after graduating from the club's Youth League program.
The Albury junior has been a part of the NSW state basketball system and was recently selected in the NSW under-18 side to compete at nationals in April.
"We're really excited to have her on board and to see what she can do as a young local coming through the ranks," McDonald said.
Hannan has committed to a second season with the Bandits after coming back from a four-year break from the sport, while McDonald believes Rice and Mellington will also be keys for the side.
"They're both really wise heads, Molly with WNBL experience and Sarah being part of our 2022 championships team, and an all round athlete in other sports as well," he said.
"They bring some really good experience for our young players and they're keys to our side."
The club has also welcomed Kiwi point guard Awatea Leach, while McDonald will have the backing of assistant coaches Emma Mahady and Rob Rice.
Mahady will miss the upcoming NBL1 season due to injury, while Rice has an extensive background as a referee.
"It was a target of mine all along to have Emma still involved while she goes through her rehab," McDonald said.
"Rob brings a high level of technical skill that is really beneficial to our young players and the senior players."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.