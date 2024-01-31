He's been a terrific player in the O and M, but is now living in Sydney

Ben Ashley-Cooper's respect for Lavington has been reflected in his decision to choose it as his second club, despite living and playing full-time in Sydney.
The gritty midfielder has joined Sydney Swans' VFL club, but will be free to make the six-hour road trip to play in the Ovens and Murray Football League when free of state commitments.
"He's as good a bloke as you could ever hope to bring to your football club," Lavington football manager Graham Hart praised.
"He is a golden asset for our club.
"He's moved to Sydney after completing his university studies here, so for him to nominate us as his second club says a lot about him."
Ashley-Cooper has played 33 games for the Panthers and featured in their best 20 times, highlighting his consistency.
Originally from Finley, Ashley-Cooper is a former co-captain of the Murray Bushrangers.
He improved enormously at Lavington in 2022 and was quizzed on that at the start of the 2023 season.
"The culture around the club was unreal, it was hard to not enjoy it and I guess when you enjoy something, you play better footy," he said.
A ferocious competitor with an insatiable appetite for the contest, his decision to remain linked with Lavington provides an enormous boost given he could have justifiably joined a closer club to home.
The VFL season starts on March 23, while the O and M kicks off the following Easter weekend.
Lavington is away to Wodonga Raiders on Good Friday.
