No threat to specialist paramedics, according to government

The Victorian government has denied it is cutting paramedics to the North East, following a report suggesting MICA units could be axed in Wodonga and Wangaratta.
The Herald Sun newspaper on Wednesday, January 31, published an article by former radio host Neil Mitchell stating a shake-up in Ambulance Victoria could result in the North East cities losing the MICA service that responds to high-level calls such as vehicle crashes.
After The Border Mail contacted the office of Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas, a response was issued rejecting MICA reductions.
"We are not reducing intensive care or clinical services in regional and rural Victoria, Ambulance Victoria is continually looking at how we deliver care across the state to improve services for all Victorians," a government spokeswoman said.
"Prior to the pandemic, we worked with our paramedics to achieve the best response times on record, and we will continue to back them to ensure we return to those levels."
Ambulance Victoria executive director clinical operations Anthony Carlyon echoed that sentiment.
"Ambulance Victoria is not reducing MICA or any of our clinical services in regional or rural Victoria," Mr Carlyon said.
"Last year we saw record numbers of Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance interns in training, and we'll see a further record boost in MICA this year - these interns will be placed across the state."
Victorian Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said it seemed alterations were coming from Ambulance Victoria and it was disappointing workers had not been consulted and he not received a briefing.
"I don't believe there is any suggestion of cuts to MICA services but talking about changing the model," Mr Hill said.
He said a major concern he had based on feedback from the North East, where MICA units are based at Wodonga, Wangaratta and Shepparton, was the assigning of the advanced care paramedics to minor jobs such as stubbed toes.
"There's a lot of cases with people calling up with toothaches and they're categorised as a heart attack or a chest pain," Mr Hill said.
"That's the way the tick-a-box system works, it escalates from toothache to jaw pain to chest pain.
"There's so many cases that are unnecessarily created and they don't need an ambulance, they need social support."
Mr Hill said there was a need for Triple Zero Victoria, which dispatches jobs to the ambulance service, to better align their coding of jobs to the severity of a patient's complaint.
He said his members estimate 80 per cent of code one tasks that require lights and sirens and a 15-minute response time do not require an ambulance.
"Unless Ambulance Victoria and Triple Zero address the dispatching and improve it, it's just playing around the edges," Mr Hill said.
The dispatch system is subject to reviews and adjustments, with the government pointing to it being used by thousands of other ambulance services worldwide.
