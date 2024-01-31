Immediate fate of region's Godfreys vacuum stores made clear

Godfreys stores in Albury and Wangaratta will not be among the 54 stores closing in the next two weeks, following the vacuum retailer being put into administration.
A spokesman for administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia said the Twin Cities outlet at the East Albury homemaker centre would remain open as will the Parfitt Road shop in Wangaratta.
The latter store is owned by a franchisee, with the company in control of the former.
Trading resumed at the Albury store on Wednesday, January 31, after it closed early the previous day amid the administration move.
Among the stream of customers was Albury resident Catherine Mahedy.
The 80-year-old has been a patron of Godfreys for 20 years, having bought four vacuum cleaners from the company over that time.
Ms Mahedy said she would "very much" miss Godfreys if the firm was unable to trade its way out of administration.
"They're very obliging," she said after leaving the store with her appliance that had been attended to by a staffer.
"He's just cleaned up my vacuum cleaner because I don't have the strength to do it."
Signs were posted on the windows of the store alerting customers to conditions surrounding the purchase of goods while Godfreys is in administration.
"Customers who purchase products during the administration maintain their rights under the Australian Consumer Law, including their rights to repairs, replacements or refunds as provided under that law," joint administrators Craig Crosbie, Robert Ditrich and Daniel Walley stated.
"However during the administration (on and from 30 January 2024), Godfreys is no longer offering additional rights to customers."
They include extended warranties, manufacturer warranties on Godfreys brands, trade-in discounts and change of mind or money back guarantee refunds, exchanges and replacements.
The administrators are now assessing the state of the business with the aim of restructuring the string of stores and selling it as a going concern.
The first meeting of creditors is scheduled to be held online from 2.30pm on Friday, February 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.