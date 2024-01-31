The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Immediate fate of region's Godfreys vacuum stores made clear

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated January 31 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Godfreys store in East Albury's homemaker centre was trading a day after the company was put into administration.
The Godfreys store in East Albury's homemaker centre was trading a day after the company was put into administration.

Godfreys stores in Albury and Wangaratta will not be among the 54 stores closing in the next two weeks, following the vacuum retailer being put into administration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.