Teen who was run over by car says driver swerved, aimed at him after he fell

A young tennis player has told a court he saw a vehicle aiming at his sister before it swerved at him while he was on the ground before he was run over.
Mr Vickery's younger sister, Paige, said the vehicle stopped on top of her brother before driving off.
Green's lawyer doesn't dispute he was driving and said the issue in the case was whether his client drove at Mr Vickery on purpose.
Mr Vickery was one of about 12 young people walking in groups on Melrose Drive back to the tennis club during the January 14, 2023, incident.
It's alleged Green, a Melrose Drive resident, went outside his home armed with a machete after someone urinated outside, causing those at the scene to run.
It's alleged he got into a white Toyota and drove towards the groups before driving into the tennis centre car park near the intersection of Dalgleish Street.
The court heard there were again screams and calls to run and people fled.
Mr Vickery, who was 18 at the time, estimated the vehicle drove towards him at 40 to 50kmh.
He said he fell over while running towards the tennis club.
"As I fell over, I was about to get back up and as I look up, the car was heading towards me," he said.
"The car had time to swerve at me while I was on the ground.
"He was aiming at my sister.
"I seen him swerve and aim at me while I was on the ground."
Defence lawyer Philip Skehan said at 50kmh, the car would have been moving at 14 metres per second.
He asked Mr Vickery how he could tell the car had swerved or aimed given the speed.
"From my eyes, I seen him swerving at me while I was on the ground," he said.
"He was aiming at my sister."
Mr Vickery said his sister, Paige, had been screaming.
Paige Vickery told the Wodonga court the vehicle had "braked on top of Lachlan".
She agreed she was "horrified" by what she saw and said people were "very hysterical" and "in shock".
Ms Vickery said she feared the vehicle would return.
Another witness who saw Mr Vickery get run over said the car had been "swerving at people" and was "trying to hit people".
Mr Vickery said others had assisted him after the incident.
"I was standing up and could feel myself getting dizzy, I laid down before I fell over or passed out," the Queensland resident said.
It took police and paramedics about 20 minutes to arrive.
Mr Vickery was taken to Albury hospital before undergoing surgeries in Melbourne for foot injuries.
He said he still had tightness around scar tissue, but didn't have any pain in his foot.
Mr Vickery said he was physically able to play tennis but was trying to get back confidence from a mental perspective.
Green is facing a committal which began at Wodonga court on Wednesday, January 31, to see if there's sufficient evidence for him to stand trial.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.