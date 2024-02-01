The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
'Incredibly short staffed': Migrant workers bring relief to aged care centre

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
February 2 2024 - 4:00am
Wendy Rocks, managing director at Lutheran Aged Care with Filipino workers Arvin Sarmiento, Tricia Baldoza, Evangeline Fajardo, Mark Torres, Lani Rosco, Raise Evangelista, Cyriel Reyes and Florilie Abigan. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wendy Rocks, managing director at Lutheran Aged Care with Filipino workers Arvin Sarmiento, Tricia Baldoza, Evangeline Fajardo, Mark Torres, Lani Rosco, Raise Evangelista, Cyriel Reyes and Florilie Abigan. Picture by Mark Jesser

A squadron of migrant workers has stepped in to rescue an Albury aged care centre from "severe" staff shortages.

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

