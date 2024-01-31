The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

One of rugby league's most controversial characters heading to Albury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 1 2024 - 9:55am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Geyer was an enforcer on the field and he now speaks his mind in the media.
Mark Geyer was an enforcer on the field and he now speaks his mind in the media.

One of rugby league's most controversial characters of the modern era will speak at Albury Thunder's annual sports function on Friday, February 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.