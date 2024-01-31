One of rugby league's most controversial characters heading to Albury

One of rugby league's most controversial characters of the modern era will speak at Albury Thunder's annual sports function on Friday, February 9.
Firebrand Mark Geyer played 180 games during a 15-year career in the NRL and was involved in a number of unforgettable moments, including the heated confrontation with one of the game's Immortals, Wally Lewis, at half-time in a State of Origin game in 1991, where the pair almost came to blows.
But Geyer also played some outstanding football, including a starring performance for his beloved Penrith Panthers in snaring their first premiership against the powerful Canberra Raiders in 1991.
Since retiring, Geyer has worked in the media, where his outspoken approach has proven popular with fans.
Meanwhile, Geyer will be joined by another fine forward of the 1980s and 90s in Paul Langmack.
The back-rower played in three Canterbury premierships, combining clever ball skills with toughness.
And like Geyer, Langmack isn't frightened of voicing his opinion.
"They don't mind a bit of chatter," Albury Thunder official and function coordinator Rick O'Connell said.
Albury Thunder's annual event has attracted some of the game's best players and personalities, including supercoach Wayne Bennett, former English international Sam Burgess and ex-Australian hooker Ben Elias.
NSWRL chief executive officer David Trodden will also speak at the event, from 6pm at Albury's Commercial Club.
Tickets are available through Albury Thunder, with auction items also available.
