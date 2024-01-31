Removal of bridge means no train services for day

BUSES are set to replace trains on the Melbourne to Albury line on Monday February 5 due to Inland Rail works at Wangaratta.
The rail corridor will be shut between 3am and 9pm that day to allow the Australian Rail Track Corporation and its contractors to remove the Green Street bridge, south of the station.
In addition there will be 200 metres of drainage installed, vegetation stripped and the disused lower platform, known as the dive, removed.
"We have to close the track to carry out these works safely and efficiently and we thank the people of the north-east for their patience and understanding," ARTC Victorian general manager projects Ed Walker said.
Cranes will be used to remove the Green Street bridge deck and pier, which will then be demolished and removed off site.
Passengers are being advised to allow an additional 60 minutes for their trips.
