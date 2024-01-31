Green and gold 'Nugget' returns to his junior club after two seasons

Holbrook has been buoyed by the return of 2021 Azzi medallist Will Holmes.
Holmes returns to his junior club after a stint with Minyip Murtoa in the Wimmera league after moving away to attend Ag College.
Nicknamed 'Nugget', Holmes' move proved to be bad timing for the superfit midfielder after the Brookers played in the past two grand finals and won the flag in 2022.
However, Holmes also enjoyed some success at Minyip Murtoa after also winning a flag in 2022 and the club's best and fairest.
He was also best on ground in the decider against Ararat and finished runner-up in the club's best and fairest last year.
Holmes recently relocated back to the family farm at Holbrook and said the chance to play in a flag with his close mates was the motivating factor to rejoin his home club.
"I can't wait to be back with the boys and Holbrook is where I grew up and have played most of my football," Holmes said.
"It was disappointing to miss out on the past two Hume league grand finals but I was lucky enough to win a flag with Minyip Murtoa since I've been away.
"But that's the motivation for me coming back to Holbrook... to try and win another flag with the boys."
Holmes felt he would return to the Hume league as a better player after two years experience in the Wimmera competition which is regarded as a higher standard.
"It was certainly a step-up in standard and I think it's the eighth or ninth strongest competition in country Victoria," he said.
"So it's a great standard.
"I certainly feel that I'm returning to Holbrook as a better player and am only 24 and still have my best footy ahead of me.
"I think the extra knowledge and experience that I have got under the belt now is the biggest difference from when I previously played in the Hume league.
"That is probably the different dynamic that I have now."
Holmes is no certainty to run out for the Brookers in round one against Jindera after suffering a broken leg in the final home and away match last season.
The highly-anticipated clash will provide an early season guide to flag favouritism with the Bulldogs expected to improve sharply under coach Joel Mackie who has attracted a swag of recruits.
The Brookers are also set to remain a flag fancy under new co-coaches Andrew Mackinlay and Josh Jones after keeping departures to a minimum and securing several additional signings.
"I broke my leg in the last match which is still recovering but it seems to be getting better each week," he said.
"I'm aiming to play round one but have already told the coaches if I'm not 100 percent, I won't play.
"It's a long season and if I'm not right, I'd rather take the extra time to get myself fully fit as opposed to trying to get a kick when I'm not right."
Despite recovering from a broken leg, Holmes prides himself on his fitness and is set to be one of the fittest midfielders in the competition this season.
"I take my training and recovery fairly seriously," he said.
"I know playing in the Hume league that you are not a professional athlete but you are still an athlete and to get my body in the best shape as possible is something that I work hard on.
"It doesn't only help me but also benefits the team."
Mackinlay said it was no surprise to him personally that Holmes was back at Holbrook.
"If you know Will, you know how loyal he is and how much he loves the footy club," Mackinlay said.
"So it was always a matter of when and not if Will would be back I guess in that regard.
"But in saying that, we are stoked that it is this year.
"To highlight how loyal Will is, he was considering travelling back to play for Minyip Murtoa this year because that's the sort of guy he is.
"Obviously he won the Azzi medal when he last played in the competition against some quality players.
"I've spoken to a few blokes who have watched Will play the past two years and the feedback I'm getting is that he is returning as a better player.
"So without wanting to put too much pressure on him, we are expecting Will to be among the premier midfielders in the competition this season.
"At the same time, it will be great having such a loyal clubman back and I'm sure he will play his role for the side."
