Pair in custody after man stabbed in the back at West End Plaza

Two people have been arrested following a stabbing at Albury's West End Plaza on Tuesday evening.
Officers declared the site a crime scene.
Police on Wednesday, January 31, arrested two people about midday.
The pair, aged in their 20s, are assisting police as of Wednesday afternoon.
They haven't been charged.
"Following inquiries, around midday today a man and woman - both aged in their 20s - were arrested and conveyed to Albury police station where they are assisting police with their inquiries," a spokeswoman said.
The victim remains in Albury hospital in a stable condition.
