Carting away of carcass a 'Rudie' shock for the owner of beloved pet deer

A Jindera woman has fought back tears on telling how a professional shooter's slaying of her three-legged pet deer was made worse by him removing the remains.
Hours before Miranda Petts' parents awoke to find "Rudie" missing, Scott Blair Craig "processed" the eight-year-old animal on a specialised vehicle.
The Talgarno man mistakenly believed the deer, which had a high profile on social media, was on a property for which he was contracted to harvest kangaroos.
But while Rudie was along the fence line, he was actually on the small neighbouring property owned by her parents at Wirlinga.
Defence lawyer Graham Lamond submitted to Albury Local Court on Wednesday, January 31, that 49-year-old Craig was "deeply remorseful" for his mistake.
But Ms Petts said she and her family remained distraught over Craig's actions on the night of August 6, 2023.
She was allowed to address the court upon a request to magistrate Melissa Humphreys by prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike.
"He's known around the world by millions of people," she said of Rudie.
Ms Petts, who entered and left the courtroom carrying a toy deer, said Rudie was shot while he enjoyed "his own small paddock".
"My parents actually (witnessed) him die," she said, referring to what they told police about being woken by the sound of a vehicle from the back of their two-hectare property.
Ms Petts said she had desperately wanted to say "goodbye" to Rudie, who had 18,000 followers on Instagram, but it was too late as "he was already dead".
"To take the body away is something else," she said, in disbelief.
The court was told, during a sentence hearing for Craig, that Ms Petts' parents found ample evidence that following morning, August 7, of something terrible having taken place.
On discovering Rudie was missing, they walked over to the paddock where they last saw him grazing the previous day.
They immediately found a small, fresh pool of blood near the eastern boundary of the property, while CCTV captured footage of a vehicle's lights.
They also saw drag marks and further blood stains on the ground, as well as deer fur caught on the boundary fence.
They then called police, as they feared someone had not only shot their pet deer but had entered their property without permission.
Craig, of Murray River Road, pleaded guilty to a single charge of stealing cattle, after police withdrew another charge of entering enclosed lands without permission.
A third charge of firing a firearm into a building or onto enclosed lands was previously withdrawn.
Mr Lamond submitted that Craig was "legally entitled" to be on the neighbouring, much larger grazing property of "Hawksview" as the owner had contracted him to cull kangaroos.
He said that while kangaroos were his job, he was also required to take out other "pests" such as deer.
Mr Lamond said Craig saw the animal in his sights and "took that shot".
"It was a mistake by my client; it wasn't to dispose of this animal as a pet," he said.
Mr Lamond said the blow-back to what he did came after media coverage of Rudie's demise, though all the flack was directed to Craig through social media.
Craig, he told Ms Humphreys, had been trolled extensively in a campaign replete with "misinformation".
"(His offending) can't be classified as anything other than the inadvertent shooting of a pet deer."
Mr Lamond said Craig, a professional shooter for 13 years, lost his livelihood after Victoria Police cancelled his firearms licence and seized his guns.
"He has lost tens of thousands of dollars (in income since August)."
Mr Lamond said Craig was fully co-operative with the investigation, and asked police to pass on his "sorrow" about what happened to Rudie's owner.
He also offered to pay the costs of having Rudie's remains cremated at a specialised pet crematorium in Barnawartha.
"It was his intention (on the night) to do his job."
The court was told Craig had no criminal history and that on his arrest, was "extremely remorseful for his actions".
Police said Ms Petts' parents were woken that night about 11.30.
Craig had entered "Hawksview" earlier the same evening, having worked for the landowner for the previous 12 months.
While targeting kangaroos that night, he saw what he believed was, from between 50 and 100 metres away, a deer "in the tree line near the boundary fence of the ... property".
Craig looked through the thermal scope fitted to his rifle, concluding the animal "was on the property of Hawksview" and "as such, shot the deer".
"The accused winched the deer over the fence and onto his vehicle," police said.
He then drove the carcass, plus several kangaroo carcasses, back to his other vehicle to be processed.
Mr Lamond said his client was highly regarded in the community, as evidenced by references provided to the court by senior police, fire brigade captains and business leaders.
Ms Humphreys reserved her sentence, which she will hand down on the afternoon of Monday, February 5.
