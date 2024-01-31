Davison sprinter out to prove Country Championship credentials

Albury trainer Kym Davison is banking on Canny Hell proving his Newhaven Park Country Championships credentials on his home track on Thursday.
The lightly-raced galloper was a last-start winner at Albury and is set to contest the $27,000 Class Two Handicap, (1000m) with in-form Simon Miller booked to ride.
While the $27,000 SDRA Country Championship Preview Class Four Handicap, (1175m) will also be run on Thursday, Davison has opted for the easier Class Two assignment.
"He is coming off a fairly soft win and did what we expected him to do first-up," Davison said.
"I had two options, either run him at Albury on Thursday or Wagga the following week.
"With the forecast for the mid-30s tomorrow, I would rather walk across the road and race in preference to travelling to Wagga next week when it could be 40 degrees.
"Then I had the choice of the two races at Albury and with Canny Hell being a Class Two horse, I prefer that he takes on his own class rather than stepping up to a Class Four in the preview.
"If he happened to win the preview he would probably get six or seven Benchmark points which can hurt you further down the road.
"I don't think he needs to get his rating up to qualify for the Championship Qualifier because he is a 64 rater which should be enough to ensure a start this year."
Canny Hell is quoted as the dominant $1.85-favourite in pre-post markets with the widest barrier in the 11-horse field and coming back in distance to 1000m from 1175m the two biggest queries.
The slick sprinter sat outside the leader last-start and Miller may have to adopt similar tactics again.
"Naturally drawing 11 is not what I was hoping for and Miller Time flies the gate and looks the likely leader," Davison said.
"There are also a couple of other runners in the race with natural pace.
"But as he proved the other day, Canny Hell has got pace as well and will go forward and put himself in a prominent position.
"Hopefully we can get across and sit outside the leader without working too hard and hopefully finish off like he did the other day.
"Coming back in distance is not ideal but that was the option I had to take if I wanted to keep him in Class Two company."
