The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Davison sprinter out to prove Country Championship credentials

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 31 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kym Davison trained Canny Hell winning at Albury Racing Club's most recent meeting with Simon Miller aboard. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Kym Davison trained Canny Hell winning at Albury Racing Club's most recent meeting with Simon Miller aboard. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury trainer Kym Davison is banking on Canny Hell proving his Newhaven Park Country Championships credentials on his home track on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.