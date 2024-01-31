More 'superloads' to come: Residents bid farewell as transformer hits the road

More "superloads" are expected to cross the Border in the coming months, after the first left from Albury to Gundagai on Wednesday night.
Pictures captured by one Facebook user showed a crowd of residents bidding farewell to the 477-tonne load as it departed from Wodonga via the Hume Highway on Wednesday, January 31, at 10pm.
Vaso May, commercial manager at ODSL (the company transporting the load), said it is the first of three transformers going to the renewable battery site.
The next two will be transported in February and March.
While Ms May said the project has progressed smoothly, a serious car accident occurred on the Hume Freeway next to where the superload was parked on Wednesday, January 31, at 5.45am.
"It is understood a silver Nissan Navara utility was driving at a slow rate of speed, north on the Hume Freeway near Bandiana Link Road, when a white Nissan Navara utility collided into the rear, about 5.45am," Victoria Police said.
"The silver Navara was subsequently forced into a barrier.
"The driver and sole occupant of the silver Navara, a 65-year-old Wodonga man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"The driver and sole occupant of the white Navara, a 37-year-old West Wodonga man, was taken to hospital for observation."
Traffic continued to be affected nearly 12 hours after the collision.
Detectives are appealing for motorists who may have seen the vehicles involved or have dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
