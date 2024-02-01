Erratic drink-driver couldn't stand after concerns raised about behaviour

An erratic drink-driver who drove at low speeds through Wodonga after concerns were raised about her behaviour has been banned from the roads for two years.
A witness called triple zero after spotting the woman at the Beechworth Road laundromat on August 25 last year.
The woman was seen to drink a bottle of wine before getting into her vehicle and leaving.
She was spotted by police driving north on Beechworth Road at 27kmh as police tried to intercept her.
She failed to give way when turning before eventually stopping on Iona Court.
Police first spotted her car at 7.47pm, and a blood test taken at 10.24pm returned a high-range reading of 0.214.
The woman said she had had "only a few glasses of wine".
It had taken multiple attempts to get a breath test, then blood test.
The woman was too intoxicated to enter a police four-wheel-drive and a sedan had to be called.
The drunken motorist had difficulty standing.
The woman told the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 30, she had mental health and medical issues but was now getting help.
"I'm very ashamed of what I did," the disability pensioner said.
She told the court she was on antidepressants and no longer drinking, as alcohol was making her life worse.
She was told she would be banned from driving for two years.
"That's going to make my life a nightmare," she said.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said that was the minimum ban period and warned her not to drive while disqualified.
She is also on a good behaviour bond for the next year.
