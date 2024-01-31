It's certainly one of the most difficult issues to master in any sport

Wodonga Raiders are desperate to limit the gap between their best and worst as they fight to break a long finals drought in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial.
Raiders' opening match against Tallangatta was abandoned with the team sharing the points but, since then, the club hasn't been out of the top six.
"It's good to see the club's improved results, I didn't go through the bad times with them and the kids have got a smile on their face every week and loving it," vice-captain Matt Ryan said.
"We've probably had a little bit of luck here and there, we believe we can still make finals, we've beaten some of the best sides, but the gap between our best and our worst is too far apart."
Raiders' resurgence has been one of the feel-good stories in CAW.
And Ryan has had a superb season, sitting ninth in the association's wicket-takers with 25 at 12.2.
"I played with him at Beechworth, so I know how good he is, although he's flown under the radar a bit," coach Stewart Pearce offered.
"He's a quality seam bowler, a left-armer, so he's a point of difference.
"A lot of his wickets are taking out the top order and then he comes on later in the innings and cleans up the tail as well."
There's two other games which are crucial to the top six.
Tallangatta needs an upset home win over North Albury or faces the risk of falling two wins out of finals contention, while St Patrick's are home to Corowa.
Elsewhere, New City hosts Lavington, Wodonga is home to Albury, while Belvoir is away to Baranduda.
The ladder, after round 15, is: Belvoir 81, North Albury 60, Corowa 57, East Albury 54, Wodonga Raiders 51, Lavington 48; St Patrick's 48, Albury 48, Tallangatta 42, New City 27, Wodonga 12, Baranduda 12.
