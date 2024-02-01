Can O'Farrell Cup make it to a ton? Riverina cricket stalwarts hope so

The O'Farrell Cup's slow crawl towards a century takes a defining step when Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial hosts Griffith at Urana Road Oval, in Lavington, on Sunday.
The Cup started when Wagga met Tarcutta on November 29, 1925 and forms a major part of Riverina's rich cricketing history.
CAW has held the symbol of Riverina supremacy since 2018, but hasn't actively defended the title since 2021.
The Cup had a horror 2018-19 where CAW received four forfeits in six challenges, including the proud Cootamundra association, which had only forfeited three times in 72 years and was once a powerhouse in the 1980s-90s.
Sunday's match is the latest attempt to kick-start the competition and, perhaps the last, if it isn't successful.
"The O'Farrell Cup is almost a hundred years old so there's a lot of history and I give credit to Griffith for challenging us as the holders, we are always up for a challenge," CAW coach Trent Ball explained.
"It's a matter of the other associations getting their rep cricket act together, especially now with no Regional Bash."
The Regional Bash was a NSW Country T20 competition of recent times, but was changed to the Country Bash this year.
Instead of associations contesting the titles, zones, such as Riverina, now tackle the championships.
Riverina, which features a host of CAW stars, will meet Greater Illawarra in the inaugural Country Bash grand final on Sunday, February 18.
CAW has named a powerful team for the O'Farrell Cup's return, including overseas players Pat Harrington (New City), Ayush Verma (East Albury) and Oliver Hald (Albury).
"They're three of the most exciting players to watch in the league with some serious power and class so I was keen to have them involved and see them up close," Ball said.
The O'Farrell Cup has a three import rule and while the association's leading wicket-taker, Lavington Nizam Uddin, is from Pakistan, he's not technically an import.
Lavington team-mate Chris Galvin will captain the team and come up against another Panther in Luke Docherty, who is originally from Griffith.
"Griffith has Riverina reps in Luke Docherty and Haydn Pascoe, so we will need to respect them and I love that they have challenged us for the O'Farrell Cup, but sometimes you need to be careful what you wish for," Ball suggested.
The match starts at 10.30am with a forecast of 40 degrees, one of the Border's hottest days in the past three years.
The CAW team is: Chris Galvin (c), Cal Langlands, Oscar Lyons, Pat Harrington, Ayush Verma, Oliver Hald, Dean Nicholson, Jake Burge, Tyler Roberson (wicketkeeper), Blake Elliott, Nizam Uddin, Mark Athanitis. Reserves: Matt Tom, Matt Ryan, Hunter Hall, Matt Wilson, Mason Brown, Sam Stephens, John Oswell, Tom Hemsley.
