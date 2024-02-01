The Panthers will unveil a couple of surprise packets this season

Lavington's Nick Newton has signed with VFL club North Melbourne.
Newton is the second Panther to join a state club over summer after Ben Ashley-Cooper's move to the Sydney Swans.
Both have nominated Lavington as their home club.
"We encourage our players to strive for a higher level and keep building an environment where people want to come back," coach Adam Schneider offered.
"Nick has been in the top five or six in the 2km time trials at North Melbourne.
"Personally, I like him off the half-back, where he sets up play, but he can also go inside and break the lines with his speed, I think he was more comfortable off half-back, but has the capabilities to turn into a good midfielder."
Newton has trained with the Panthers over summer and he's been one of the standouts, along with a host of youngsters, including Jesse Hart.
"He's absolutely flying, he's got himself in really good condition, he played (12 games) with the Bushies (Murray Bushrangers) last year and has played a few games the last few years in the seniors, but I think he'll definitely hold down a spot in defence," Schneider revealed.
"He reads the ball really well and has got his body in a position where he can run with a lot of good forwards.
"He's a bit of a swingman for us, which is great, he can play a few roles, he can lock down where needed and also intercept and run off."
Jack Costello was one of the Panthers' best in last year's thrilling under 18 grand final win over Wangaratta Rovers.
"He loves football, lives and breathes it and is just one of those kids who do everything right," Schneider explained.
"He trains the house down and is winning all the running we've got and has put himself in a great position to play senior footy this year, he'll probably play wing or half-back for us."
And Costello is likely to be joined by fellow thirds premiership team-mate Nick Paton.
"Nick has a deadly left foot and he's got himself into a really good body shape and has a big build for an 18-year-old, he played across half-back in the under 18s," Schneider suggested.
