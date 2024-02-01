'On the wrong path': Street fight in popular Upper Murray town heats up

Concerned Corryong residents fear the best interests of the community are being sacrificed to accommodate for a grant to redesign the town's main street.
Around 30 people, unofficially known as an action group for the Corryong streetscape project, held a community meeting on Wednesday, January 31, to discuss their issues with works, namely the widening of footpaths on Hanson Street from 3.9 metres to 5.1 metres from shopfronts.
This in turn would leave less room, around 3.5 to 3.6 metres, between the parking spaces and the centre median strip for cars to manoeuvre in and out.
Brett Findlay wrote a petition that received 161 signatures in the space of a week and was presented to Towong Council's December 20 meeting, which led to councillors holding a special meeting on January 10 to consider whether or not to put the project, which started in September 2023, on hold.
Towong Council mayor Andrew Whitehead and fellow Upper Murray-based councillor Peter Dikschei voted against the motion and preferred for the project to be paused to find a solution to the concerns.
The motion also sought approval to reduce the speed limit to 40kmh between the roundabouts on Donaldson and Jardine streets and develop a plan to increase parking across the CBD.
A small section of the streetscape has been completed near the Donaldson Street roundabout, but the concerned group want it stopped before it progresses any further.
The $2.9 million project received $1.5 million from the Victorian government's regional infrastructure fund in 2021.
Mr Findlay said the council's planning department have got it wrong.
"They seem to have a fascination with just getting a grant to do the works and everything else seems to have gone out the window," he said.
"People are not walking on the new section of footpath and that's why we're questioning if we need it because there's no lack of capacity there as it is.
"I haven't come across anybody who is saying it is a great idea to make the footpaths wider."
In a statement provided to The Border Mail, Towong Council said initial community consultation in 2021 identified outdoor dining and seating along Hanson Street as a key focus of the community.
"To address this, widening the footpath was recognised as a practical solution by the community," the statement read.
"A wider footpath along Hanson Street between Donaldson and Jardine streets will accommodate more space for outdoor dining and improve disabled access within the CBD.
"The wider footpaths will also provide space for street trees, which will provide shade and cool the street. Cafes and restaurants will also be able to use the space for outdoor dining which will increase the vibrancy of the CBD."
The council said whether or not it considered additional matters regarding the streetscape project at a future meeting was dependent on whether they were new issues not previously discussed.
"There are a wide range of views in the community ranging from support of the project and a desire for the project to be progressed as soon as possible, to pausing the project and undertaking a redesign," the statement read.
"The council is of the view that significant consideration was given to the issues identified in the petition and at the two meetings held with the petition organisers."
Mr Findlay said the group has also taken umbrage to a 20 per cent decrease in parking in Hanson Street as of a result of the planned revamp.
He said with the increased width of spaces and extra vegetation and outdoor seating slated for parts of the street, the 88 existing parks would be reduced to 70.
With trees set to be planted along the median strip, the residents also fear that will narrow the street even further.
"In due time, the trees there will grow and in 10 years' time you'll have a tree there with a three-metre canopy and you won't get a truck past it," resident Matthew Spurgeon said.
Towong Council said the decision to proceed with the project came after considering findings from an independent road safety audit.
"VicRoads approval has also been given for the design. As a further safety mitigation council will apply for a reduced speed limit of 40km between the Jardine and Donaldson Street roundabouts," the statement read.
"Heavy vehicles will also be directed to the heavy vehicle bypass (Corryong stock route)."
Legends on Hanson cafe co-owner Stuart Spratt said it wasn't safe as cars were parked too close to moving traffic.
"We're trying to stop it and get the council to rectify it before they keep moving on with the streetscape," he said.
"It's basically to try and save money instead of having to redo the whole street. We're trying to get them to fix it up now.
"For a tourist town, we need to accommodate various sized vehicles and have it safe for everybody.
"When you're sort of fighting a losing battle, this is what comes of it. We've had a meeting to try and get a point through so the council listens."
Towong councillors commented at the January 10 meeting they were disappointed to see this feedback come after construction had started and not during the design stage.
Mr Findlay claimed some residents had brought up concerns with the project during the design process.
"People didn't realise until they've seen the new parking area they've given us how dangerous it is," he said.
"When I got my licence in the mid-1980s, the main street had a dotted line down the middle, there was plenty of room to back out of a park and watch cars coming, but it's been narrowed down and narrowed down."
Towong Council said the next stage of the project involved replacement of water mains, which is expected to take three to four weeks to complete.
